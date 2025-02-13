Did Virat Kohli unfollow Ranveer Allahbadia amid India’s Got Latent controversy? Screenshots go VIRAL

Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia recently made headlines for his inappropriate comments on Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent. Social media reacted to the remarks strongly, and a police inquiry has also begun. Amid this controversy, it appears that cricketer Virat Kohli, who previously followed Ranveer on Instagram, no longer follows him.

On February 13, 2025, screenshots shared by several netizens went viral on the internet. A user posted Virat Kohli’s Instagram following list, and it didn’t include Ranveer Allahbadia’s name.

The tweet stated, “VIRAT KOHLI UNFOLLOWED RANVEER ALLAHBADIA ON INSTAGRAM AFTER BACKLASH HE USED TO FOLLOW HIM BEFORE.

Another person mentioned, “Breaking News …..Shocking! Virat Kohli unfollows Ranveer Allahbadia on Instagram amid India's Got Latent controversy! What's Your TAKE ????”

Have a look at the tweets!

However, there is no clarity yet on when exactly Virat Kohli unfollowed Ranveer Allahbadia.

Ranveer Allahbadia has expressed his admiration for the cricketer on various occasions. In a tweet from 2023, he stated, “Everything that I am today is because of God & Virat Kohli. God because he paved the way for me. Kohli because he showed me how to walk the difficult walk along the path that God gave me. The day Kohli is on the show, I will probably stop the English version of the show.”

On an episode of India’s Got Latent, Ranveer Allahbadia asked a contestant, “Would you rather watch your parents have s*x every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?”

After his remark sparked outrage, he issued a public apology. In a video shared on his social media handles, he said that his comment was ‘inappropriate.’ He added, “Comedy is not my forte. I’m just here to say sorry.”

Ranveer continued, “I’m not going to give any context, justification, or reasoning behind whatever happened. I’m just here for an apology. I personally had a lapse in judgment, wasn’t cool on my part.”

Meanwhile, Samay Raina also issued a statement regarding the controversy. He said, “Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle,” and revealed that he had removed all the videos of India’s Got Latent from his YouTube channel.