Anushka Sharma’s reaction to Virat Kohli’s dismissal during India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 match is all of us

The cricket fever has taken over India during the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. People have been supporting the team as they participate in this major tournament. Anushka Sharma was spotted at the India vs New Zealand match as she supported the players and her husband, Virat Kohli. Her reaction to Virat’s dismissal represented all of us.

Today, March 2, 2025, Anushka Sharma was seen in the stands at the Dubai International Stadium where India played against New Zealand. It was the last group stage match of the Champions Trophy 2025. Virat Kohli lost his wicket for just 11 runs in 14 balls. Glenn Phillips took a stunning catch to dismiss the batsman.

Anushka was seen with her hand on her head and a surprised expression on her face as she reacted to her husband’s wicket. She was dressed in a striped blue shirt. The actress sported minimal makeup and left her hair open.

Have a look at a picture of Anushka Sharma’s reaction!

Earlier, on February 23, India played Pakistan in the Champions Trophy. Virat Kohli made a magnificent century and contributed to the team’s victorious chase. Anushka Sharma took to Instagram Stories to laud her husband’s effort. She posted a still of the cricketer from the match and captioned it with a red heart and folded hands emojis.

Advertisement

The Dil Dhadakne Do actress has been a constant support for Virat Kohli during India’s matches. She is often spotted in the stadium be it at domestic or international venues.

Last year, the cricketer spoke some heartfelt words for his wife after hitting a ton during a match in Australia. He said, “Anushka has been right by my side through thick and thin. She knows everything that goes on behind the scenes when I am in the room—what goes on in the head when you don’t play as well or you make a few mistakes when you’re getting yourself in.”

Meanwhile, team India has already locked a place in the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy. They will be clashing against either Australia or South Africa in Dubai.