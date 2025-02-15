Apoorva Mukhija receives death threats amid Ranveer Allahbadia's India's Got Latent row, BFF Rida Tharana calls it 'unfair'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death threats, which could be triggering for some readers.

Social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, known as The Rebel Kid, is reportedly receiving death threats following backlash over her appearance on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent. Alongside YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, she has been criticized for making controversial and inappropriate remarks on the show. Now, her close friend Rida Tharana has come to her defense, calling the hate and threats 'unfair'.

According to the Free Press Journal, Instagram influencer Apoorva Mukhija, known as The Rebel Kid, has been receiving death, s*xual assault, and harassment threats online. In response, her friend Rida Tharana took to Instagram stories, condemning the hateful attacks and speaking out in her defense.

Rida Tharana expressed her frustration over the hate Apoorva is facing, highlighting how women are often targeted simply for existing and embracing themselves. She pointed out that the same issue faced by others becomes worse when it involves a woman, making safety and protection feel uncertain.

Condemning the threats and cruelty, she emphasized the unfairness of the situation and wrote, "It's so unfair, the hate and cruelty she's being put through." She also hoped no one else would have to endure such an ordeal.

Meanwhile, Apoorva Mukhija is now facing legal trouble, with an FIR filed against her and police questioning earlier this week. Meanwhile, Ranveer Allahbadia has issued an apology for his remarks, and Samay Raina has removed all India’s Got Latent episodes from YouTube.

Advertisement

The controversy erupted after Ranveer asked a contestant an inappropriate question on the show, leaving fellow judges Samay Raina, comedian Ashish Chanchlani, and Apoorva Mukhija shocked.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.