Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Apoorva Mukhija reaches Khar Police station to record statement; WATCH

Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known on social media as The Rebel Kid, has reached Khar Police Station today (January 12) after an FIR was lodged against her. Apoorva's name has been mired in controversy after she appeared on India's Got Latent and passed a lewd comment while talking to a contestant. After this, she received immense backlash and legal action was taken against her, Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani and more.

Apoorva Mukhija was one of the panelists on Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent and due to her crass comments and statements, she landed herself in legal trouble for the first time. The video going viral on the internet shows one of the participants joking about vagina. However, Apoorva's offensive reply to it has caused outrage. Today, January 12, Apoorva, aka The Rebel Kid, reached Khar Police Station to record her statement. The social media influencer was wearing a mask as she arrived for the interrogation.

Watch Apoorva Mukhija's video here:

The controversy erupted when a contestant on the show joked about vaginas. Replying to that contestant, Apoorva questioned him, "Kabhi vagina dekhi hain maa se nikalne ke baad, la***e? (Have you ever seen a vagina after coming out of your mother?)." Upon hearing this, Samay Raina claps and Ranveer Allahbadia rolls in laughter, hearing her comment.

Samay Raina asked Apoorva how she is doing. And replying to him, the young social media influencer says, "Badhiya hu ekdam, taiyyar hu tumhare se marwane ke liye (I'm good and I'm ready to get roasted by you)." He then responds, "No, no, I have better taste."

Advertisement

In the same episode, Mukhija says that she needs a man in her life. She says, “Pati parmeshwar chahiye mujhe, batao kaha se milega. 6 ft 4 inch, aur neeche se minimum 6 inch (I need a husband; tell me where I can find one. 6 ft 4 inches tall, and at least 6 inches from below)." The video of this incident has gone viral on the internet. The creator's comments have faced criticism from all sides, with many people condemning the remarks.

To provide some context, the controversy began when Ranveer Allahbadia asked a contestant on India's Got Latent an inappropriate and offensive question. This left fellow judges, including Samay Raina, comedian Ashish Chanchlani, and Makhija, visibly shocked. As a result of the backlash, the episode of India's Got Latent that sparked the controversy has been removed from YouTube.