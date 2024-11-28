Arjun Kapoor reacts to Poonam Dhillon's warm post for his late mother Mona; sister Anshula sends big hug to 'aunty'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Arjun and his sister Anshula have often expressed grief about not having their mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, by their side. Be it her birth or death anniversary; they never miss the opportunity to let the world know of the void created in their lives ever since their mom passed away in 2012. When Poonam Dhillon dropped a post remembering their mother, the kids sent her big love.

A while ago, senior Bollywood star Poonam Dhillon took to her Instagram stories and penned a special post remembering her friend Mona Kapoor. The Jai Mummy Di actress dropped a picture of Arjun Kapoor’s mother, who was all dressed up to celebrate New Year with her pals.

In her post, Poonam penned, “Remembering a special friend Mona Kapoor. Miss ur Goodness. As you said Rab Rakha! Was new year so this fun vibe!” and tagged Arjun and Anshula Kapoor to it.

Soon after, the Gunday actor acknowledged the actress’ post by resharing it on his IG stories with a red heart emoji. Anshula also did the same and sent a big hug to her Poonam aunty.

Arjun recently made the audience go gaga over his portrayal of villain Danger Lanka in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. After seeing the immense love and appreciation of the audience for his work after so long, the actor revealed getting a special tattoo on the eve of the film’s release.

He shared glimpses of getting inked ‘Rak Rakha’ behind his shoulders. The two letters hold a special place in his heart, as his mother often used to say so. In the caption, he expressed, “रब राखा - May god be with you. My mother always said this in good times and bad. Even today, it feels like she’s right here with me, guiding me, watching over me.”

The Ki & Ka actor further added, “I got this tattoo on the eve of the ‘Singham Again’ release, and now, as I stand on the brink of this new chapter, I feel like she’s got my back, reminding me that the universe has a plan. Thank you Ma, for teaching me faith. Rab Rakha, always.”

For the unknown, Mona Shourie Kapoor was a producer and entrepreneur and the first wife of Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor.

