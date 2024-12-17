Arjun Kapoor responds to Janhvi Kapoor calling him ‘therapist’ of all Kapoor sisters: ‘Maturity hai toh thoda naap tol ke...'

Arjun Kapoor might be the heartthrob of millions of his fans who love his silly antics and fun-loving nature. But apart from that, he is also a protective brother to his sisters, Anshula, Janhvi, Khushi, and Shanaya. This is probably why Janhvi once stated that Arjun is an unpaid therapist of all Kapoor sisters. During an interview, the Singham Again actor responded to her statement adding that since he has the maturity, he can give people a point-of-view ‘thoda naap-toll ke’.

During a fun interaction with Mashable India, the host stated that it was his sister Janhvi Kapoor who once stated that Arjun Kapoor is their therapist who patiently listens to them. Reacting to her statement, the Ishaqzaade debutant stated that it’s a very big thing to say. Arjun said that he can help his sisters in some way because he is older than them and has some experience.

The 2 States actor added, “Maturity hai toh thoda naap-toll ke logo ko ek point-of-view de sakta hun, dono tarf. (I have the maturity so I can be balanced and give them a point-of-view keeping in mind both the parties.)” He also thinks he is a fair person who has always been able to see things objectively. However, in case of doubts, he can give them the pros and the cons.

Having said that, Boney Kapoor’s son stated that he is not somebody who just gives them the positives. He will tell them everything and finally, it’s for his sisters to decide as one can never let somebody decide for them. Speaking about Janhvi Kapoor, he stated that because they’re in the same profession and she is doing a lot of work, they talk about work, among other things. “You listen, and you also learn from them,” he admitted.

Where Anshula Kapoor is concerned, the listening is because they spend a lot of time together. Even with The Archies debutant Khushi Kapoor, he fools and jokes around. But if tomorrow she wants to reach out to him and discuss something, he would enjoy listening to her. Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again as Danger Lanka.

