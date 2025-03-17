Sky Force actor Veer Pahariya reveals Boney Kapoor was in tears after watching film's climax co-starring Akshay Kumar: ‘He was so touched that…’

Veer Pahariya, who recently made his debut alongside Akshay Kumar in Sky Force, has been earning praise for his performance. The film has struck a chord with both audiences and critics. Now, he has shared an emotional moment from its screening and said that Boney Kapoor was so moved by the climax that he was in tears. Describing the impact, Veer said that he was so deeply affected that he felt transported to another world.

In a conversation with India Today, Veer Pahariya recalled Boney Kapoor’s emotional reaction to Sky Force’s climax. He shared, "Boney sir was in tears."

Despite being familiar with the film, Boney admitted he hadn’t expected it to have such a profound impact, describing the moment as so intense that it felt almost surreal. Veer said, "He was so touched that he felt like he was somewhere else in that moment."

The Sky Force actor further shared that Boney’s reaction wasn’t just out of personal connection. With decades of experience as a producer and a deep appreciation for global cinema, he views films with an objective lens. He didn’t watch the film just because Veer was part of it but was genuinely moved by its storytelling and execution.

Veer Pahariya also expressed how much Boney Kapoor’s reaction meant to him, especially coming from a producer with such a vast legacy in cinema. While his Bollywood debut in Sky Force may seem like a dream, he remains aware of the privilege he comes from. However, he also emphasizes the dedication and effort he has put in to forge his own path in the industry.

Advertisement

Veer also went on to share that initially, his family was skeptical about his decision to pursue acting, considering it an unpredictable career choice. They assumed it was just a passing phase. However, the actor was determined and he started a YouTube channel, performed at festivals, and even featured in music videos, gradually building his confidence.

Once his parents saw people engaging with his work, they began supporting him. For him, the journey was about more than just breaking into films. It was about preparing himself for the industry. He shared that he spent over a decade working behind the scenes, learning the craft, and ensuring he wouldn’t feel lost when he finally stepped into the spotlight.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!