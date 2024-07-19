Arjun Rampal faces travel hiccup at Mumbai airport due to Microsoft global outage; Watch

Arjun Rampal found himself in a pool of inconvenience earlier today (July 19) due to the ongoing global Microsoft outage. The actor spoke to Paps outside the Mumbai airport and revealed that due to server issues, he had to take a different flight at the last minute for which he luckily had an alternative ticket.

Arjun Rampal faces travel hiccup due to disruption in Microsoft cloud services

While speaking to ANI, the Om Shanti Om actor said in the backdrop of Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, “Their servers are down, I don't know what has happened. I also have a ticket for another airline. I am going there...". Watch the video here:-

All that we know about the Microsoft global outage

Friday saw a massive disruption in Microsoft cloud services causing extensive delays in flight operations across India including at the airports of Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, and Kolkata. The outage hurdled the booking and check-in services of almost every other airline including IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Akasa Airlines.

This outage was not limited to airlines but also affected several other businesses including banks, telecom companies, TV, and radio broadcasters. It all started with a pop-up of the blue screen of death error on Windows workstations globally. As we write, over 1400 flights across the world stand canceled.

Crowdstrike CEO George Kurtz in a statement said a while back that his company is actively working with impacted customers due to a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. He said, “Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack."

He further noted that the issue has been identified, and isolated and a fix has been deployed. However, a confirmation of the resumption of all services is still awaited.

On Arjun Rampal’s work front

The 51-year-old was last seen in the action drama film Crakk alongside Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson. Arjun will be next seen in The Battle of Bhima Koregaon in the role of Sidhnak Mahar Inamdar, Nastik, and 3 Monkeys. Last year, Arjun Rampal also made his Telugu debut with Bhagavanth Kesari.

