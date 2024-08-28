Did Kriti Sanon and rumored BF Kabir Bahia just make their relationship OFFICIAL? Latter's comment on her post has fans asking about their wedding

The season of love seems to have arrived a little early for actress Kriti Sanon and her rumored boyfriend Kabir Bahia. The duo earlier sparked dating rumors after being spotted vacationing together in Greece. Now under a recent post of the actress, the man has dropped a comment that is making fans wonder if it's Insta-official already.

Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram and shared a video of her dancing to several of her hit numbers including Choli Ke Peece, Param Sundari, and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. She captioned the post, “This was a “Deadly” act! (spiral eye emoji and laughing emoji) But nothing gives a bigger rush than a live performance in a stadium!!” Reacting to this, Kabir dropped, “I am dead.. (laughing emoji)”.

This comment by the lover boy escalated in no time with fans directly asking for their wedding date. One user commented, “Are you getting married to Kriti is real???” Another said, “Jiju in the house”. The third added, “Make it official bruh…” Many on-loop also wrote, “It's official”. Someone also shared, “Many people are DEAD after reading your comment!! ( just joking) Invite me to your wedding, I will come to London then.”

In one of her recent interviews with Nikhil Kamath, Kriti Sanon touched down on several aspects of relationships making people wonder if she is already in one. When asked who apologizes first in her case, the Crew star said, “It depends. If I feel I’m not wrong at all, then I wouldn’t, but I would want to sort it out. I can’t just leave things unresolved. I need to talk about it.”

Asked if she cries in an argument, Sanon shared, “I wouldn’t say I don’t cry. I cry, but not like... If I fight with someone, there’s a huge chance I’ll cry.”

The rumors of Kriti and Kabir’s blooming love first circulated when a leaked picture of the duo from their Greece vacation made it to the internet. Soon after, they posted their own pictures individually where they were seen carrying the same stole/shawl. This assured fans that something was surely cooking.

