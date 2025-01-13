Baby John's Wamiqa Gabbi responds to influencer challenging actress' PR strategy post videos comparing her to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan went viral

Baby John Wamiqa Gabbi became the talk of the town when videos comparing her to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan went viral on social media. Soon after, an influencer made a roast video discussing her PR strategy. As soon as the clip came to her notice, the actress responded it to in the comments section.

Social media influencer Nadeesh Bhambi dropped a video in which he can be seen pointing fingers at Wamiqa Gabbi’s PR strategy after videos comparing her to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan went viral. Soon after, she took to the comments section and penned, “Talented aur Khoobsurat bhi ? Uff, Thaaaank you. And baki sab ka pata nahi but we did try “Wamiqa for next President !” approve nahi hua.”

The influencer took note of her comment and responded by saying that ask their PR to ‘chill’ as they are ruining the image of a good actress like her. Their word of war continued with her putting an end to it with a Hindi shayari.

Take a look:

For context, watch the video below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Wamiqa Gabbi has joined Akshay Kumar in Priyadarshan and Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming horror comedy, Bhooth Bangla. A source exclusively told us, “Wamiqa has impressed everyone with her work on the digital world, and is now all set to make it big on the theatrical medium with films like Baby John, followed by Bhooth Bangla. She has signed the dotted lines and has a solid role in Bhooth Bangla, which will evoke laughter among the cinema-going audience.”

The insider added, “Apart from Wamiqa, the film will feature two more female actors. It’s a comic caper with horror elements, and three girls in the same house, alongside a mad ensemble comprising Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani among others. More casting of Bhooth Bangla is underway.” According to reports, the film will go on floors in January 2025 and the makers are planning to bring it to the big screen in the last quarter of 2025.

