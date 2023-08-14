Box Office Trends: Gadar 2 targets Rs 35 crore on Monday; Sunny Deol film set to be an All Time Blockbuster

Sunny Deol is demolishing the Indian Box Office with his return as Tara Singh in Gadar 2 as after scoring an opening weekend of Rs 132.50 crore, the Anil Sharma directorial is continuing with its dream run on Monday. According to early trends, Gadar 2 is headed for a Monday in the vicinity of Rs 35 to 37 crore, thereby finding itself a place in the top non-holiday Monday of all time. This number is coming despite a clash with OMG 2, and a solo release could have ensured a number closer to the Rs 40 crore mark. The numbers could go slightly higher too, depending on the jump in business in the night shows, but the fourth day seems to be in the vicinity of Rs 35 crore.

Gadar 2 sees a less than 10 percent drop on Monday

The film is showing practically a less than 10 percent drop in collections on Monday and that drop too has come primarily in the morning shows at the multiplexes. The business is continuing to be at optimum capacity in the single screens with almost all of them putting up a houseful board. The multiplex chain, PVRInox has collected Rs 10.97 crore (Gross) as off Monday at 6 PM, and the full-day gross of Friday was Rs 13.56 crore. The trends indicate a closing at Rs 12.50 crore, which is a less than 10 percent dip. As far as Cinepolis is concerned, Gadar 2 has collected Rs 2.83 crore gross at 5 pm, as compared to the full-day total of Rs 3.42 crore on Friday. It would probably close at Rs 3.15 crore gross. The three chains are expected to show less than 8% drop.

Gadar 2 Day Wise Box Office:

Friday: Rs 38.50 crore

Saturday: Rs 42 core

Sunday: Rs 52 crore

Monday: Rs 35 crore plus (Expected)

Total: 167.50 crore plus

The scenario at single screens is even better, as the film is matching the first-day occupancy at 90 percent of the single screens in India. If the film dips less than 10 percent by the end of the day at an All-India level, which seems like a possibility at this point in time, the fourth-day business will be around the Rs 36 crore mark, which is historic, to say the least.

Gadar 2 is headed to be an All Time Blockbuster

The advances for Tuesday are off the roof and there is a big chance for Gadar 2 to score the biggest day since its release on Independence Day. With Rs 35 crore on Monday, the total collection of Gadar 2 stands at approximately Rs 168 crore, and the film will enter the Rs 200 crore club on Tuesday. It’s an all-time blockbuster, probably the first franchise in Indian Cinema to have a 100% track record of All Time Blockbusters

The film is made on a budget of Rs 80 crore (Including Rs 15 crore of PnA), and by the end of the run, the producers, Zee Studios will be making an earth-shattering profit of Rs 250 to 300 crore. It is difficult to predict the lifetime collections at this point in time, but an entry in the Rs 400 crore club seems locked given the hold in collections on Monday. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more

