10 best Ramleela dialogues for every passionate lover

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a master filmmaker, known for his attention to detail, in-depth research for his characters, and larger-than-life sets. After delivering multiple successful movies as a director, he came up with Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, back in 2013. While the powerful characters and impactful storyline kept the audience engaged, some of the best Ramleela dialogues are still fresh in the minds of cinephiles.

As 2024 marks the 11th year of the romantic tragedy film, based on William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, we take a look at some of the best Ramleela movie quotes.

10 best Ramleela dialogues for every die-hard lover:

1. “Ab dushmani nibhayenge, pyar se”

In Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Ranveer Singh played the role of Ram Rajadi. His character is based on Romeo Montague from William Shakespeare’s tragedy. He is a fun-loving guy who falls in love with a woman belonging to their rivals.

While he is ready to give it all for the love of his life, Ram is forced to hate his lover who now leads his enemy gangster family.

2. “Knife pe gire apple, apple pe gire knife, saala phone nahi utha raha hai, call kar rahi hai wife.”

Deepika Padukone is cast opposite Ranveer as Leela Sanera (based on Juliet Capulet) in this tragic love story. Just like Ram, she has no choice but to fight against her lover due to their families' centuries-old rivalry.

3. “Badla aur guroor agar samundar ko banjar rann bana sakte hai, toh aashiq is banjar mitti mein bhi phool khila sakte hai.”

Senior actor Raza Murad is also part of the film’s impressive ensemble cast. He portrays the role of Sarpanch (based on Prince Escalus) who tried to manage the two rival families in the bid to create harmony in the village.

4. “Jab Ram naam ka raag lage toh pani mein bhi aag lage.”

This Deepika Padukone famous dialogue remains one of the most used by cinema lovers. Her passionate love is seen in the way she delivers this powerful dialogue. In real life too, Singh and DP, who are now husband and wife also showcase their admiration towards each other.

5. “Woh lover toh main killer.”

Supriya Pathak Kapur is seen in one of the most impactful roles of her career in Ramleela. She plays Dhankor Sanera (based on Lady Capulet) who is adamant about separating the lovers because she doesn’t want to end her rivalry with the other gang. Another popular dialogue by her is ‘Goli aur gussa sahi waqt par kharach karna chahiye.’

6. “Isse badi saza kya hogi ki jaan bhi nikaal li aur zinda bhi chhod diya.”

Rasila is yet another character in Ramleela who adds value to the story, played by Richa Chadha. ‘Har goli ke saath sirf beta nahi, ek maa bhi mar jaati hai’ is another impactful dialogue by her that left the audience teary-eyed.

7. “Besharam badtameez khudgarz hota hai par pyar toh aaise hi hota hai.”

Deepika and Ranveer’s real-life love story is also one for the book. In her old interviews, the actress admitted falling in love with her now husband, actor Ranveer Singh while shooting for this film. But for the Gunday actor, it was ‘love at first sight’.

8. “Jeeonga toh tere saath maroonga toh tere haath.”

Next up in the list of best Ramleela dialogue is this popular Ranveer Singh quote that never leaves the mind of cinema lovers. The dialogue itself showcases how passionately he loved Leela and that he either wanted to win with her or die at the hands of her.

9. “Dushman se pyar nibhana har kisi ke bas ki baat nahi hai.”

Another popular Ramleela movie quote is this one. Throughout the movie, we see how Ram and Leela keep their affection towards each other aside to live up to their family name. While they would love to stay with their lover for the rest of their lives, the couple is forced to seek revenge from each other for the crimes they never committed.

10. “Dushman ko pechanne ke liye aankh nahi, nazar chahiye.”

Another important character from Ramleela is Kanji Bhai, played by Sharad Kelkar. He is Leela's elder brother, who accidentally kills Ram's brother, and is, in turn, killed by Ram. This incident changes the entire narrative of the story and puts the lovers’ lives in jeopardy when a close friend betrays them and informs Leela's family of their location after they elope and get married.

These are some of the best dialogues of Ramleela delivered by some of the key characters in the film. Despite multiple delays and title changes, the movie was finally released theatrically and emerged as the sixth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2013.

Not just the story or the cast, some of the tracks like Ang Laga De, Laal Ishq, Lahu Munh Lag Gaya, Nagada Sang Dhol, Ram Chahe Leela, and Tattad Tattad, also became cult favorites and ended up topping the charts. Sanjay Leela Bhansali also composed the music for the film.

