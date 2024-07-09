Bhuvan Bam files complaint against his viral Deepfake video; urges fans to be vigilant

Popular content creator and actor Bhuvan Bam has filed a complaint against his deepfake video that recently went viral on the internet. The video falsely represented Bhuvan urging people to invest in tennis through a certain bookie’s predictions. As soon as the content creator got notice of it, taking cognizance of the matter, he filed a formal complaint at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai.

Bhuvan Bam files complaint against his viral deepfake video

Bringing attention to the misleading and scandalous nature of the deepfake video, Bhuvan Bam reached out to the police. The matter is currently under investigation. On the other hand, addressing the issue, the social media influencer urged his fans to be cautious and shared details about the same.

Bhuvan Bam's urge to fans after viral deepfake video

In a statement shared, he said, “I want to alert all my fans and followers about a deepfake video of me that is making the rounds on social media. This video is completely fake and misguided, encouraging people to invest in tennis through predictions by a certain bookie. My team has already filed a complaint with the Oshiwara police station, and they are investigating the matter.”

Bhuvan further requested his fans to not get influenced by the video. He also warned them against making any investment that might cause a prospect of financial loss or trouble. “It’s crucial to be vigilant and not get trapped by these deceitful baits,” he added.

When Ranveer Singh filed a complaint against deepfake viral video

Earlier, celebrities like Rashmika Mandanna, Aamir Khan, and Katrina Kaif have also expressed concerns after their deepfake videos went viral.

In fact, it was earlier this year that a deepfake video of Ranveer Singh had surfaced online. The video seemed genuine, however, the audio was of an AI-enabled voice clone of the actor. In the clip, the Singham Again actor was seen urging people to vote for “Nayay (justice)” during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. However, it was then clarified that the viral video was morphed and edited.

Following this, the actor also registered an FIR against an X user for allegedly uploading the actor’s Deepfake video.

About Bhuvan Bam

Bhuvan Bam is a celebrated comedian, writer, singer, actor, songwriter, and YouTube personality known for his comedy channel on YouTube named BB Ki Vines. He has also worked in a short movie titled, Plus Minus, and his web-show Taaza Khabar was also well-received by the audiences.

