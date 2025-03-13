Binny And Family: Anjini Dhawan's debut film gets standing ovations at multiple screenings worldwide

Bollywood newcomer Anjini Dhawan recently stepped into the acting realm with the drama film, Binny And Family. The entertainer was released on big screens on September 27, 2024, and was met with positive responses from fans and critics alike. Post its release, the makers also hosted multiple screenings in India and abroad, which were met with good reviews from viewers.

The storyline and performances of the cast have pleasantly surprised many. Apparently, the movie has been nominated for two prestigious film awards internationally. One among them is the World Culture Film Festival Awards (WCFF Awards) which is to be held in Los Angeles in May 2025. The second one being the Indie Film Festival Awards to be held in New York.

Binny And Family receives standing ovation at special screening:

After successfully running at theatres after its release, the film is all set to make a comeback. The producers recently announced that Binny And Family will be re-released on May 15, 2025. Apart from Anjini, Binny and Family also features actors like Pankaj Kapur, Rajesh Kumar, Himani Shivpuri, Charu Shankar and Naman Tripathy. Directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy, the 2024 movie is bankrolled by Balaji Motion Pictures, Mahaveer Jain Films and Waveband Productions.