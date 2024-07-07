Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's star-studded Sangeet event; Sonakshi Sinha on pregnancy rumors post wedding with Zaheer Iqbal

Gear up for the exciting list of all the top news that buzzed throughout this week as we enter the new week of July 2024.

From Bollywood celebrities attending Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Sangeet event to Sonakshi Sinha addressing pregnancy rumors after her wedding to Zaheer Iqbal, several news made headlines.

Here are the 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week

1. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Sangeet ceremony

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand Sangeet ceremony took place at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre on July 5. At the event, Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, MS Dhoni, Sakshi Dhoni, and several others were present. Hollywood singer Justin Bieber had a rocking performance while Badshah and Karan Ahjlia set the stage on fire.

2. Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumors

In an interview with Zoom, Sonakshi Sinha addressed her pregnancy rumors after her wedding to Zaheer Iqbal. She said, "The only change is ab hum hospital nahi jasakte kyunki jaise hi aap niklo logo ko lagta hai ki aap pregnant ho. That's the only difference. (The only change is that now we can't go to the hospital because as soon as you step out, people think you are pregnant)

3. Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh's YRF Spy Universe film is titled Alpha

The makers of the upcoming Spy Universe film, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, have finally unveiled the title Alpha. The 50-second video showcases the logo of the YRF Spy Universe with Alia’s powerful voiceover as she reveals the title of the movie.

4. Sidharth Malhotra reacts after fan claims being told Kiara Advani would kill actor's family

Sidharth Malhotra reacted to a fan revealing she was duped of Rs. 50 lakhs by an actor's fan page. He asked everyone to exercise caution while receiving any suspicious requests, and report them to the appropriate authorities, and avoid spreading false information and also added that his fans' trust and safety are his top priorities.

5. Amar Kaushik drops major hint at Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 3

Speaking to Hindustan Times, director Amar Kaushik opened up about Stree 3. He shared, “There is a possibility. There’s story still left to be told, and characters left to be explored. A call will be taken after the film’s [Stree 2] release. There is a possibility of Stree 3, 4 and 5."

6. Kareena Kapoor Khan's The Buckingham Murders gets release date

The makers of Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer The Buckingham Murders have finally treated the fans with the announcement of its release date. The film will hit theaters on September 13, 2024.

7. Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pharaiya and Khushi Kapoor-Vedang Raina pose for picture-perfect snap

Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, took to his Insta stories and dropped a picture that won people's hearts. In the clip, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina posed together with Janhvi and Shikku.

