Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Sangeet: Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor pose with rumored lovers Shikhar Pahariya and Vedang Raina in new PICS

July 5 was one fun night hosted by the families of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. As the couple slowly moves towards their big day, their sangeet ceremony added a touch of glamour and entertainment to the festivities.

While we spotted Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor having a moment with Shikhar Pahariya and Vedang Raina, respectively, at the event, Pahariya recently dopped bomb images with the rumored lovebirds of B-town.

Janhvi and Khushi pose with rumored lovers Shikhar and Vedang at Anant-Radhika’s sangeet

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor raised the glamour quotient at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony, which was hosted at NMACC, Mumbai on July 5. While the elder one turned up looking like a pretty peacock, the latter channelized her inner desi Barbie.

But if you think they came to the star-studded event without a partner, then you’re mistaken. The Bawaal actress was accompanied by her rumored lover, Shikhar Pahariya. Khushi Kapoor also came with her rumored partner, actor Vedang Raina, but was reluctant to pose with her The Archies co-star at the event. Everyone awaited the B-town couples to pose together, making their relationship official.

But since that didn’t happen at the event, Shikhar decided to drop the bomb on his social media. Minutes ago, he shared two inside glimpses that made everyone go ‘woah.’ In the first image, the celebs can be seen striking a pose as they perform together at the musical night.

Take a look:

It was followed by a cute image that will go down in the history of Khushi and Janhvi’s relationship. The photo showcases posing with their respective partners at the event. While Khushi, Vedang Raina, and Shikhar rocked the same look in which they walked inside the party, the Roohi actress ditched the gorgeous lehenga and donned her dancing shoes with a short sequinned purple dress.

Take a look:

For those unaware, the event was attended by the likes of Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari, Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and many other Bollywood stars and Indian cricketers.

