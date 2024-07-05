Sonakshi Sinha breaks silence on pregnancy rumors after tying the knot with Zaheer Iqbal: 'Ab hum hospital nahi jaa sakte kyunki...'

Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with her longtime beau, Zaheer Iqbal, on June 23, 2024. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family. Days after their wedding, the newlyweds were spotted visiting a hospital, sparking rumors of a possible pregnancy. However, it was later revealed that Sonakshi's father, Shatrughan Sinha, had been admitted for a routine checkup, and the couple was there to visit him. Now, addressing the rumors, the new bride has finally decided to break their silence.

Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumors

During the promotion of her upcoming horror comedy Kakuda, The Dahaad actress, in an interview with Zoom, was asked about her life post-wedding with Zaheer Iqbal. She responded that her life had never been better and expressed that she felt pretty much the same as before. She mentioned being happy that her life was well-set before the wedding and was pleased to be back at work.

A few days ago, a video of the couple visiting a hospital went viral on the internet, leading netizens to speculate that Sonakshi was hiding a pregnancy. Addressing these rumors, Sonakshi commented, "The only change is ab hum hospital nahi jasakte kyunki jaise hi aap niklo logo ko lagta hai ki aap pregnant ho. That's the only difference. (The only change is that now we can't go to the hospital because as soon as you step out, people think you are pregnant)

Advertisement

About Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding

The couple took to Instagram to share a joint post announcing their official union. They looked dreamy in the photos and accompanied them with a heartfelt, lengthy note.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on June 23, 2024, marking the culmination of their seven-year relationship. The intimate wedding ceremony included her parents, Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha, along with close family members and friends like Huma Qureshi and Aditi Rao Hydari.

The star-studded reception saw attendance from numerous Bollywood celebrities, including Rekha, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Richa Chaddha.

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Couple says 'we are now man and wife', shares dreamy PICS as they officially announce their union