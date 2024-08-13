Bollywood Newswrap, August 13: Salim-Javed to reunite for movie, Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati Balaji on Sridevi’s birth anniversary

Today, August 13, 2024, witnessed various happenings and updates in the film industry. From trailer releases to wrap-ups, revelations to controversies, it was another packed day of the month. We have created this news wrap with the top headlines of today, so if you missed out on anything, you don't have to worry at all.

From Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar's Angry Young Men trailer and Janhvi Kapoor visiting Tirupati on Sridevi's birth anniversary, here's what happened today.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of August 13, 2024:

1. Salim-Javed's iconic duo to reunite for one picture

During the trailer launch of Angry Young Men, Akhtar mentioned that they were planning to write another film together. He shared that he had spoken to Salim Khan about it, adding that their price was high even in the past, and it would be even higher in today's time. He concluded by saying that people would just have to wait and see.

2. Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati temple on 'mumma' Sridevi's 61st birth anniversary

Janhvi shared a series of photos on Instagram in memory of her mother, Sridevi. She began the post with an image of the steps at Tirumala Tirupati Temple, followed by a lovely childhood picture with her mother. The post ended with a sweet photo of Janhvi herself, taken at the Tirumala Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh.

Advertisement

3. Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar pose for selfie alongside Australian PM Anthony Albanese at IFFM 2024

During the 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, esteemed filmmaker Karan Johar made a significant appearance. At the same time, Rani Mukerji honored 50 years of Yash Raj Films by launching a Yash Chopra stamp at the Australian Parliament as part of the festival. Both stars also delivered speeches at the Parliament in Canberra.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese captured the moment by sharing a selfie with the Bollywood icons at the special event.

4. Rajkummar Rao on whether he would have done Kabir Singh

When asked if Rao would have taken on the role in Kabir Singh, the actor indicated that he might have but mentioned he would have had extensive discussions with the director about certain scenes. He further explained that unless the scene was crucial to his character, something as essential as breathing, he would have likely engaged in a debate with the director over it.

Advertisement

5. Madhur Bhandarkar plans to bring a sequel series to Fashion

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Madhur discussed the possibility of Fashion 2. He mentioned that he believes Fashion has the potential for a sequel, noting that the fashion world has evolved significantly. As a filmmaker, Bhandarkar feels there is ample material that could be developed into a show spanning a couple of seasons.

ALSO READ: Baby John: Varun Dhawan gives sneak peek of fun dubbing session; ‘one Maharashtrian, one Gujarati making a Punjabi dub…’

undefined