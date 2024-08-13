PICS: Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati temple on ‘mumma’ Sridevi’s 61st birth anniversary; fans say ‘wonderful daughter of beautiful mother’

Janhvi Kapoor recently posted an endearing wish remembering her late mother, Sridevi, on her 61st birth anniversary. Hours after Boney Kapoor and her daughter Khushi Kapoor posted priceless moments to wish the late actress, the Devara actress dropped a thoughtful wish for her mother.

Today, on August 13, a while back, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures in her mother Sridevi’s remembrance. The Uljah actress began the post with a photograph of Tirumala Tirupati Temple steps, followed by a beautiful childhood picture with her mother. The post concluded with an adorable photo of the actress that was clicked at Tirumala Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh.

In the last picture, Janhvi was seen wearing a yellow-green traditional silk saree paired with floral blouse. She also adorned a kamarbandh and accessorized her look with matching jhumkas and neck piece. The actress tied her hair in a bun with a center partition. She captioned the post, "Happy birthday Mumma (accompanied by a red-heart emoji) I love you."

Soon after the post was shared, Ananya Panday dropped a red-heart emoji in the comments section reacting to the post. Meanwhile, a fan wrote, "Your mum would be proud of you gal...you are so grounded and a wonderful soul.. God bless you kiddo" and another fan commented, "A wonderful daughter of a beautiful mother," while a third fan wrote, "Happy heavenly birthday ms Hawaii Hawa"

In addition to this, several fans dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

Notably, Khushi Kapoor dropped an adorable childhood picture featuring her mother and sister. The candid picture featured The Archies actress in short pixie hair, her sister Janhvi added her dash of fun and quirk striking a cutesy pose and making funny faces with the image that was being clicked.

In addition to this, the loving husband and veteran filmmaker Boney Kapoor also took to social media and shared an edited image of his wife. The photo of the actress is probably from her 2012 comedy-drama film, English Vinglish. Sharing the image of his loving wife, he penned, “Happy birthday, my Jaan.”

Notably, in an interview with Curly Tales earlier this year, Janhvi gave a peek into her spiritual journey, revealing that she has visited the Tirupati Balaji temple thrice this year and plans to visit again on her mother Sridevi's birth anniversary.

She added, 'Jab bulawa aata hai (I feel an inner calling) that tells me I need to visit Tirupati, climb the stairs, and seek the auspicious sight of the deity. I have already been to Tirupati three times this year, and I will go again on mom’s birthday."

On the work front, Janhvi had two successive releases with Mr and Mrs Mahi followed by Sudhanshu Saria’s Ulajh.

She will be next seen in her highly-awaited South’s debut film, Devara: Part 1. Directed by Kortala Siva, the film stars Jr NTR opposite her along with Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, and Shine Tom Chacko in the pivotal roles. The posters and chemistry between the lead stars in the released songs have already been capturing the audience’s attention. The film is poised to hit the theaters on September 27.

In addition to this, Janhvi will reunite with her Bawaal co-star Varun Dhawan for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film will be backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and is expected to release next year in 2025.

