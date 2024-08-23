Bollywood Newswrap, August 23: Sunny Deol welcomes Varun Dhawan in Border 2, Priyanka Chopra looks chic as she arrives in Mumbai

Are you a Bollywood enthusiast but found yourself falling behind on the latest buzz? Don’t fret! We’ve got you covered with today’s top headlines. From Varun Dhawan joining the cast of Border 2, and Priyanka Chopra’s glamorous arrival in India, to the intriguing news about Shraddha Kapoor’s potential standalone film, here’s a comprehensive roundup of the latest Bollywood updates you need to know. Get up to speed on all the cinematic excitement and stay informed with our comprehensive roundup!

1. Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra made a stunning arrival in India this morning, showcasing her impeccable style as she exited the airport. The video captures her in a striking outfit: white baggy pants adorned with blue floral prints, a beige tube top, and a matching long shrug. She accessorized with a blue cap and white shoes, leaving her hair down for a relaxed look. As she headed towards her car, Priyanka's radiant smile and cheerful waves at the photographers reflected her excitement about being back.

2. Varun Dhawan joins Sunny Deol’s Border 2

On Friday, the Border 2 team announced that Varun Dhawan will join the cast of the sequel to the 1997 blockbuster, fronted by Sunny Deol. Sunny shared the news on social media with a video featuring Varun's voice, hinting at the film’s patriotic spirit. Set for release on January 23, 2026, during the Republic Day weekend, the sequel is eagerly awaited. Varun Dhawan expressed his excitement about joining the project, recalling how the original Border film inspired him as a child. He looks forward to working with his idol, Sunny Deol, in what promises to be one of India’s biggest war films.

3. Niren Bhatt on Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 character standalone film

Although Stree 2 provided some insights into Shraddha Kapoor’s role, many details are still under wraps. Niren Bhatt, the film’s writer, has announced plans to delve deeper into her character's backstory in future installments. In a recent interview with Zoom, Bhatt confirmed that they aim to expand on her story, explaining that they intentionally left her name a mystery to generate excitement for what's to come.

4. Sonakshi Sinha reportedly buys bigger apartment amid news of selling wedding home

Sonakshi Sinha has listed her Bandra apartment, where she and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on June 23, for sale. She is moving to a larger home, having recently acquired a new apartment in a building developed by Zaheer Iqbal. According to ETimes, a source revealed, "Sonakshi has bought a new, spacious apartment in a building that Zaheer is involved in constructing." Zaheer’s family is involved in the construction business.

5. Amy Jackson kisses Ed Westwick as they fly to Italy for wedding

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick are set to marry on the picturesque Amalfi Coast in Italy, marking a milestone after two years together. Amy took to Instagram to share moments from their journey, including a romantic kiss with Ed, where she is seen perched on his lap, adorned with 'BRIDE' earrings. Their son, Andreas, was also part of the trip, with a touching photo of him with Amy in the cockpit. In another snapshot, Amy enjoys a glass of champagne, her 'BRIDE' earrings shimmering. Her post, “Let’s get married, baby @edwestwick,” quickly drew a wave of congratulatory messages from fans and fellow celebrities.

