Is Arshad Warsi reuniting with Rajkumar Hirani for Pritam Pedro co-starring Vikrant Massey? Here’s what we know

There have been reports of Rajkumar Hirani making his digital debut with a series led by Vikrant Massey. While fans have already been anticipating this collaboration, the latest reports have suggested that Arshad Warsi will be reuniting with the Munna Bhai MBBS director.

According to the latest report published in Mid-Day, Rajkumar Hirani is all set to serve as the showrunner-producer for a cyber-crime thriller. The Dunki director’s assistant director Amir Satyaveer Singh will be directing the series. It has also been revealed that the show is titled, Pritam Pedro, after the characters of Arshad Warsi and Vikrant Massey. The series will be streaming on Disney + Hotstar.

A source close to the creative team has informed the portal that it will be a quirky series centered on two cyber cops. “While Raju sir is known to make comedies with a strong message, from the Munna Bhai franchise to PK (2014) and Dunki (2023), this sees him explore a crime drama. He’ll lend it his signature humor,” said the source. In addition to this, the source also claimed that Hirani might direct a couple of episodes as well.

Further reflecting on Pritam Pedro’s storyline, the source disclosed that Arshad Warsi’s character Pedro is a relatively senior cop who solves crimes in his old-school style. Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey’s Pritam is the opposite, a young cop who is a computer geek and uses technology to solve cases. “The show revolves around these two diverse personalities as they are stuck together solving crimes,” the source further added.

Pritam Pedro will go on floors in Goa in November. A recee was conducted by the production team in North India but zeroed down in Goa, with some portions decided to be shot in Mumbai and Pune.

On the work front, Arshad Warsi also has Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 3 in the pipeline also starring Huma Qureshi. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film will release on April 10, 2025.

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey was recently seen in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba alongside Taapsee Pannu and Sunny Kaushal. He will be next seen in Netflix’s upcoming crime thriller Sector 36 co-starring Deepak Dobriyal. Bankrolled by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, the series will be released on September 13th marking Aditya Nimbalkar’s directorial debut who was one of the writers on Meghna Gulzar's acclaimed Talvar.

