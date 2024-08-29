Bollywood Newswrap, August 29: Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera buys Range Rover worth Rs 1.4 crore; Shah Rukh Khan and Saif to collaborate?

August is going to end soon, and we are already reaching the last weekend of the month. Well, speaking of what happened on August 29 (Thursday) in Bollywood, Bhaijaan’s bodyguard Shera has a new Range Rover, and the luxurious vehicle is a whopping Rs 1.4 crore. Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan visited Siddharth Anand's office, possibly reuniting for a project.

Missed these news stories? We have got you covered. Read all the top 5 stories of Bollywood from today.

1. Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera bought a swanky Range Rover worth Rs 1.4 crore

Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera, who shares a close bond with the superstar, recently took home a swanky Range Rover. The luxurious vehicle is priced at a whopping amount of Rs 1.4 crore.

Taking it to Instagram, Shera posted a picture of himself while posing near his recently bought Range Rover. “With the blessings of the almighty… we welcome the new member in the house,” read his post.

2. Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan visited Siddharth Anand’s office

On August 29, Shah Rukh Khan was snapped visiting Siddharth Anand's office in Mumbai. King Khan left in his swanky car as he hid himself under a black umbrella after meeting the Pathaan director. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan also arrived at Anand's office on Thursday. He was spotted coming out of his white Range Rover.

The Devara actor wore an orange tee and blue jeans for the visit. Saif flashed a thumbs-up to the paparazzi as he smiled outside the office. He also hugged the Salaam Namaste director while having conversations with him. Are Kal Ho Naa Ho stars reuniting for a project?

3. Vijay Varma revealed he covers his vitiligo for his movies

Vijay Varma opened up on dealing with vitiligo, a skin condition that creates white patches on the body. In a recent interview with ETimes, Vijay Varma revealed that he covers his skin condition in films to avoid distraction.

The IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack actor said, “I have covered it up for my movies because it just distracts.” Vijay expressed that he doesn’t want the audience to look at his vitiligo. The actor, however, added that he never bothered to hide it in public.

4. When Karan Johar was called "pansy" in college years

Karan Johar, who last directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, recently opened up about the times when he was referred to as "pansy" during his college years. KJo stated that it was due to him being "feminine" as a child.

In a podcast with Dr. Jai Madaan on her YouTube channel, Karan stated that he had realized that the filmmaker wasn't comfortable in the environment around him. "Mujhe laga main doosron ladkon ki tarah nahin hoon (I felt I was not like other boys)," he added.

5. Munna Bhaiya is back in Mirzapur 3 with a bonus episode

The third season of Mirzapur, the popular crime series, was released earlier this year. Months after its release, the makers are bringing Munna Bhaiya, the character played by Divyenndu, back into the series. On August 29, Prime Video took to Instagram to announce the release of the bonus episode starring Munna Bhaiya.

"Hum kya gaye, pura bawaal mach gaya.." Divyenndu as Munna Bhaiya says in the video. The bonus episode will be released on August 30, this year.

