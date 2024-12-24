Bollywood Newswrap, December 24: Alia Bhatt celebrates Christmas Eve with Raha, Ranbir Kapoor; Release date of Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari announced

December 24, 2024, has been a busy day in B-town. In the evening, Alia Bhatt drove down to Mahesh Bhatt’s house to celebrate Christmas Eve with Raha, Ranbir Kapoor, and others. Earlier today, Maddock Films announced Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s next romantic film, Param Sundari, along with the film’s release date.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of December 24, 2024:

1. Alia Bhatt arrives with Raha for Christmas Eve dinner at Mahesh Bhatt’s home

A while ago, on December 24, Alia Bhatt was spotted carrying her little daughter Raha Kapoor in her arms as they made an entry at Mahesh Bhatt’s Mumbai residence. The star-studded event also saw Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Pooja Bhatt making stylish entries. The Kapoors and Bhatts gathered together to celebrate the spirit of Christmas together.

2. Release date of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari announced

The fans of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor jumped in joy when Maddock Films announced their next romantic film, Param Sundari. Taking to their official Instagram handle, the makers posted a poster of the film giving a peek at Sid and Janhvi’s characters, who were introduced as Param and Sundari, respectively. The love story directed by Tushar Jalota has been set to arrive in theaters on July 25, 2025.

The team captioned their post, “North ka swag, South ki grace – two worlds collide and sparks fly. Dinesh Vijan presents #ParamSundari, a love story directed by Tushar Jalota, coming to cinemas on 25th July 2025. Meet the suave Sidharth Malhotra as Param and the vivacious Janhvi Kapoor as Sundari.”

3. Housefull 5 wrapped with an intimate celebration

The fifth installment of the Housefull franchise, Housefull 5, was finally wrapped on December 24, 2024. The official Instagram page of Nadiadwala Grandson dropped multiple images from the intimate celebration, which featured the entire cast and crew of the upcoming comic caper.

While producer Sajid Nadiadwala stood in the center, he was joined by Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Chunky Panday, Shreyas Talpade and more. Akshay Kumar wasn’t part of the cake-cutting ceremony. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film is scheduled to be released on June 6, 2025.

4. Anil Kapoor celebrates his 68th birthday with paparazzi

Senior Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor celebrated his 68th birthday. In a clip, the Fighter star was seen celebrating his big day with shutterbugs by cutting a cake with them. Several Bollywood celebs, including Ajay Devgn, Jackie Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, Kiara Advani, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, extended their heartwarming birthday wishes to the actor on their respective social media handles.

5. Border 2 starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty goes on floor

Today, the shooting of the highly anticipated war movie Border 2 commenced. The makers of the film took to their social media platforms and announced the same. They dropped an image of a clapperboard that read ‘Border 2’ and other details of the film.

In the caption, they stated, “The cameras are rolling for Border 2! With Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty leading the charge, this Anurag Singh directorial, powered by cinematic legends Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta promises action, drama, and patriotism like never before. Mark your calendars: #Border2 hits theaters on Jan 23, 2026!”

The upcoming entertainer boasts a stellar cast of Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

