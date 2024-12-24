Alia Bhatt arrives with her lil Santa Raha for Christmas gala at Mahesh Bhatt’s home, Ranbir Kapoor makes dashing entry, Neetu Kapoor and others join: WATCH

The holiday season has kickstarted and B-town is all geared up to celebrate Christmas and New Year with their friends and family. Alia Bhatt and her daughter Raha have already arrived at Mahesh Bhatt’s house for a family get-together. She was joined by Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Pooja Bhatt and others.

Like every year, the Kapoors and Bhatts have gathered to be together on Christmas Eve. A while ago, on December 24, 2024, Alia Bhatt was spotted with her daughter Raha Kapoor entering her parent’s house in Mumbai. For the family dinner, the National Film Award-winning actress donned a white slip dress as she carried her cute little girl in her arms.

Soon after, Ranbir Kapoor arrived looking dapper as always. The Animal star donned a plain white t-shirt and paired it with a pair of black pants and a matching jacket. He finished off his look with white sneakers and his cute smile. The actor made sure to greet and pose for the paparazzi before getting inside Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Radan’s residence.

Next to arrive at the Bhatt Bangalow was actress Neetu Kapoor. The Bollywood veteran exuded Christmas vibes as she got dressed in an all-red ensemble for the night. The diva can also be seen carrying a couple of fancy headbands which would probably be worn by the guests at the fun event.

Alia’s elder sister Pooja Bhatt also made a stylish entry at the gala. The actor-producer came donning a black outfit. To add a pop of color to her outfit, she added a long red coat and paired it with black heels.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia just wrapped Alpha and is busy with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love And War starring Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal. However, she is also in talks with Dinesh Vijan for a feature film.

An industry insider exclusively told Pinkvilla, “Alia has always discussed multiple feature films with Dinesh Vijan and is now on the verge of collaborating with the producer. The actress has loved a psychological supernatural thriller, which could be her next after Love And War for the big screen. The talks are on, and things are expected to be on paper by the first quarter of 2025.”

Ranbir, on the other hand, is also filming for Ramayana: Part 1.

