Bollywood Newswrap, December 2: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas and Malti Marie’s Moana 2 watch party; Vikrant Massey to quit Bollywood?

It’s just the second day of the new month, and it was packed with major updates and happenings in the film industry. If you missed anything important, there’s no need to worry, as this newswrap has all the top headlines of today, December 2, 2024. From Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti Marie’s Moana 2 watch party to Vikrant Massey hinting at quitting Bollywood, here’s all that took place.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of December 2, 2024:

1. Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas & Malti Marie enjoy Moana 2 watch party in New York

Rohini Iyer, a close friend of Priyanka Chopra, shared inside pictures from their recent Moana 2 watch party in New York. She posted a picture of Moana goodies and revealed that she met Malti Marie, saying, “Thank you, @priyankachopra, for today. Had a wonderful time watching Moana 2 and meeting my lil darling Malti.”

Yesterday was Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas’ 6th wedding anniversary. Rohini also dropped a photo with the couple from the fun-filled party and wished them a happy anniversary.

2. Vikrant Massey makes a cryptic post about retirement from films

Vikrant Massey took to Instagram earlier today and shared an announcement that hinted at his retirement from Bollywood. He first thanked the audience for their support over the past years. Then, the 12th Fail actor stated, “But as I move forward, I realise its time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor.”

Advertisement

Talking about his upcoming last films, Vikrant said, “So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories.”

3. Alia Bhatt in talks with Dinesh Vijan for supernatural horror thriller

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Alia Bhatt is in discussions with Dinesh Vijan and his Maddock Films for a movie. A source close to the development stated, “Alia has always discussed multiple feature films with Dinesh Vijan and is now on the verge of collaborating with the producer. The actress has loved a psychological supernatural thriller, which could be her next after Love & War for the big screen. The talks are on, and things are expected to be on paper by the first quarter of 2025.”

Chamunda is the tentative title of the project, and the word holds significance to the plot.

4. Ananya Panday shares her cute nickname for rumored BF Walker Blanco

Advertisement

Actress Ananya Panday and wildlife lover Walker Blanco’s dating rumors have been doing the rounds for quite some time. The actress recently fueled these speculations by calling Walker with a cute nickname. After her rumored beau gave her a shoutout for winning an award, Ananya reacted by calling him “Walkieee (smiling face emoji).”

5. Amitabh Bachchan makes angry tweet amid Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s divorce rumors

Amid the ongoing divorce rumors of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “T 5210 - Chup! (Stay quiet),” along with a red angry face emoji.

Earlier, the senior actor had also reacted to speculations related to his family in a blog post. He called speculations “speculated untruths, without verifications...”

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!

ALSO READ: Bollywood Newswrap, November 23: Suhana Khan’s playful wish for rumored BF Agastya Nanda; Anushka Sharma supports Virat Kohli at Perth test