Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announce first pregnancy with cutest PIC: ‘Greatest gift of our lives’

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who tied the knot in 2023, recently announced that they are expecting their first child with an adorable picture.

By Apeksha Juneja
Updated on Feb 28, 2025  |  02:11 PM IST |  5.6K
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announce first pregnancy (Pic Courtesy: Kiara Advani Instagram)

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra make for one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. The couple tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in 2023. Now, around two years later, they have announced their first pregnancy. Kiara and Sidharth shared an adorable picture and called their soon-to-be-born baby the ‘greatest gift’ of their lives.

Today, February 28, 2025, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra shared a joint post on Instagram in which they announced that they were expecting their first child. In the picture, Kiara’s hands were kept over her husband’s. They were holding a cute pair of white knitted socks for a baby. A green plant which was visible in the background.

In the caption, Kiara wrote, “The greatest gift of our lives (baby angel emoji). Coming soon (red heart, nazar amulet, folded hands emoji).”

Credits: Kiara Advani Instagram
