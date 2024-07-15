Bollywood Newswrap, July 15: Salman Khan sends best wishes to Anant-Radhika; Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan get nostalgic as ZNMD turns 13

Of late, B-town has been buzzing with several big updates. Just like any other day, a lot happened on July 15, 2024. After Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got married, Salman Khan penned a sweet note for them.

Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, and Farhan Akhtar recalled fun times shooting for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara as the film completed 13 years of its release. Read on!

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of July 15, 2024:

1. Salman Khan sends best wishes to Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant

On July 12, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got into matrimony. Actor Salman Khan took to social media and penned a sweet note for them.

Sharing a monochrome image of the couple from their wedding, The Tiger 3 star wrote, “Anant and Radhika, Mr. and Mrs. Anant Ambani, I see the love that you have for each other and each other’s families. The universe has got you together. Wish you all the happiness and health. God bless you both! Can’t wait to dance when you become the most wonderful parents.”

2. Shah Rukh Khan hugs Gautam Gambhir at Anant-Radhika’s wedding

Among the many celebrities who attended one of the lavish weddings of the year were Shah Rukh Khan and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir. An unseen clip from the Ambani wedding shows the two celebrities giving each other a warm hug. For the unknown, Gambhir is the former mentor for SRK’s IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. The clip made netizens emotional.

3. Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, and Farhan Akhtar celebrated 13 years of ZNMD

It has been 13 years since the road comedy-drama film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was released. To mark this special day, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Katrina Kaif took to social media and dropped nostalgic posts.

Sharing a carousel of images from the film, Farhan penned, “Zindagi Na the Milegi the Dobara turns 13 definitely as lucky as a for all of us who got to make this together miss this crew miss my bwoys.”

Katrina called it the “most magical time.” She called Zoya Akhtar “the most special director” and her co-stars “the most wonderful people.” Hrithik also dropped a monochrome image from the movie while Abhay Deol asked Zoya for an update on its sequel.

4. Akshay Kumar attends Anant and Radhika’s wedding after testing negative for COVID-19

After returning from his second pre-wedding celebration, Anant Ambani went to Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s residence to personally invite them to his wedding. But since the OMG 2 actor tested positive for COVID-19, he gave the celebration a miss.

But on July 15, the actor arrived at the event to extend his heartful congratulations to the couple as he tested negative for the contagious disease. Dressed in an ivory kurta-pajama set, Kumar looked handsome.

5. Sonakshi Sinha says ‘it feels like being home finally' after marrying Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha is loving being married to her husband, actor Zaheer Iqbal. While talking to ETimes, the actress stated that it finally feels like being home.

She added, “I enjoy spending time with Zaheer and we are truly best friends. So, I love being at work, being my own person, and running back home and going to him. I wish it had happen soon but better late than never.” The couple is currently enjoying round 2 of their honeymoon in the Philippines.

