Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding Reception: Akshay Kumar joins celebrations along with Twinkle Khanna after testing negative for COVID-19

The wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant continue today i.e. on July 15. After a grand wedding, Shubh Aashirwad ceremony and reception, another reception is happening tonight.

Akshay Kumar who couldn't attend the wedding after being tested for COVID-19, arrived along with wife and author Twinkle Khanna. The star attended the event after recovering and testing negative recently.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna arrive together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding reception

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna turned heads as they arrived together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding reception. Akshay looked handsome in a traditional kurta set and Twinkle looked radiant in an Anarkali suit set.

Together, as they moved towards the wedding hall, it made for a sight to behold. More celebs are likely to join soon.

Fans of Akshay have showered great love on the video and the comments on social media are proof. "what a HANDSOME man and BEAUTIFUL wife," commented a fan. "This couples r the best off all very honest" wrote another.

More about Anant and Radhika's wedding celebrations

Celebrities and business personalities from all over the world have been a part of Anant and Radhika's wedding festivities in the past few months including the pre-wedding functions. From big Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and more to international stars like Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and John Cena made their presence felt.

Several international artists like Rihanna, Katy Perry, Backstreet Boys, Justin Bieber, and Rema among others performed at the grand ceremonies.

Akshay Kumar's work front

Akshay Kumar was recently seen in Sarfira alongside Radhikka Madan. The Sudha Kongara directorial is a remake of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. He will be next seen in Khel Khel Mein which is directed by Mudassar Aziz and also features Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan among others. The film is slated to release on Aug 15, 2024. More upcoming films of Akshay include Sky Force, Welcome To the Jungle, Housefull 5, and more.

