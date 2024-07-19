Bollywood Newswrap, July 19: Katrina Kaif praises Vicky Kaushal's Bad Newz; Shahid Kapoor starrer Deva gets new release date

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death.

As we are set to welcome a new day, let's go through all the important news that graced the entertainment industry today, July 19. Today's trending news you may have missed include Katrina Kaif reviewing husband Vicky Kaushal's Bad Newz, Shahid Kapoor starrer Deva getting a new release date, and more.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of July 19, 2024

1. Katrina Kaif is mighty impressed about Vicky Kaushal's Bad Newz

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram Story and shared her rave review of Vicky Kaushal's Bad Newz. "And it's hereeee... just too much fun this was," she wrote about the film.

She further penned, "Bromance gets a new meaning with the Punjabi boys, effortless timing and chemistry ...." The actress, who couldn't stop gushing over her husband and actor Vicky, penned, "@vickykaushal09 u always amaze me with your ease and the joy u bring on screen." She also praised the rest of the cast.

2. Shahid Kapoor's Deva gets postponed

Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram account and shared a new poster from his upcoming film Deva. Sharing the poster, he revealed the new release date of the film. Deva was earlier scheduled to be released on October 11, 2024, but now it will hit theaters on February 14, 2025.

3. Bhushan Kumar's cousin Tishaa Kumar passes away due to prolonged illness

Tishaa Kumar, the daughter of Krishan Kumar and the cousin of Bhushan Kumar, tragically passed away on July 18, 2024, following a long and courageous fight against an illness. The statement read, "Tishaa Kumar, daughter of Krishan Kumar, passed away yesterday after a prolonged battle with an illness. This is a difficult time for the family, and we kindly request that family’s privacy is respected."

4. Diljit Dosanjh's Bhangra team hits back at LA-based choreographer after he accused singer of non-payment

After an LA-based choreographer named Rajat Batta accused Diljit Dosanjh of not paying his dancers, the singer's Bhangra team extended their support to the Lover singer. A part of the long note read, "We are proud of our participation and the new avenues it has opened for the Punjabi community. Do not try to break our bond. We stand united.”

5. Jai Santoshi Maa producer Dada Satram Rohra passes away at 85

The famous producer Dada Satram Rohra, known for the film Jai Santoshi Maa, passed away at the age of 85 on July 18, and the funeral was held on the same day at Sonarpur Hindu Smashan Bhumi near Kalpana Cinema, Kurla West, according to the Radio Sindhi's Instagram page.

