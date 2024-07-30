Bollywood Newswrap, July 30: Kunal Kapoor joins Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana; celebs laud Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh’s Olympics 2024 bronze win

A lot of exciting things happened in the entertainment industry on July 30, 2024. The day was filled with updates like new cast additions and nationwide celebrations. From Kunal Kapoor joining the cast of the highly anticipated epic Ramayana to stars celebrating the bronze medal win of shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh, let’s take a moment to revisit today’s Bollywood headlines in this newswrap.

1. Kunal Kapoor to star in Ranbir Kapoor and Nitesh Tiwari’s film Ramayana

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that actor Kunal Kapoor has come on board for the magnum opus Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Our sources revealed that he is currently preparing for his role, undergoing rehearsals and costume trials. Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Maa Sita, and Yash as Ravana.

2. PM Narendra Modi and celebs congratulate Manu Bhaker & Sarabjot Singh for Olympics win

Athletes Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh made India proud as they won a bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team event at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. PM Narendra Modi, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Mira Rajput, and many others took to social media to extend their congratulations to the duo.

3. Sharvari Wagh begins shooting for Alia Bhatt starrer Alpha

Sharvari Wagh made a special post on Instagram as she commenced filming for her YRF Spy Universe movie Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the action thriller also features Alia Bhatt. Sharvari expressed her feelings saying, “It doesn’t get bigger than this! Super stoked to start my #Alpha journey today! Trust me… I have manifested this moment.”

4. Sonam Kapoor shares heartwarming birthday post for husband Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor shared a series of pictures with birthday boy Anand Ahuja and penned a long note of appreciation. She also praised him for being an amazing father to their son Vayu, writing, “Anand, witnessing you as a father to our precious Vayu has been the most profound joy. Your patience, kindness, and boundless energy are awe-inspiring. Vayu and I are so lucky to have you as our guiding light.”

5. Trailer of Anjini Dhawan’s debut film Binny and Family to be attached with Stree 2

Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan is making her debut with Binny and Family, slated to release on August 30. Pinkvilla exclusively learned that its theatrical trailer will be will be attached to the prints of the horror comedy Stree 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

