Bollywood Newswrap, July 29: Kriti Sanon’s Greece PICS with rumored beau Kabir Bahia go viral; Richa Chadha and her baby girl pose with ‘masis’

1. Kriti Sanon celebrated her birthday with rumored BF Kabir Bahia in Greece?

Kriti Sanon celebrated her 34th birthday on July 27 and had earlier shared an inside photo from the cake-cutting on her Instagram. Now, some pictures of Kriti vacationing with her rumored boyfriend Kabir Bahia have gone viral on the internet, which has led fans to speculate that they spent her birthday together. Kabir posted a photo from the same place and tagged the location as Mykonos in Greece.

2. Richa Chadha and her baby girl pose with Shabana Azmi, Urmila Matondkar, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza

Shabana Azmi posted an adorable picture on her Instagram handle today. It featured the new mother, Richa Chadha, holding her baby girl on her lap with actresses Shabana Azmi, Urmila Matondkar, Tanvi Azmi, and Dia Mirza surrounding them. The caption read, “With the khala / Masis of the new mum and baby.”

3. Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt posts love-filled wish on his birthday

On the special occasion of Sanjay Dutt’s 65th birthday, Maanayata Dutt penned a touching note and expressed her love for him. She wrote, “Happy….happiest birthday to my bestest half… @duttsanjay my strongest and full of life support system…. Your inner light overshadows all obstacles, overcomes any difficulties and challenges…. You have the ability to love selflessly and unconditionally! keep it that way, invincible!!!”

4. Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan purchases property worth Rs 37 crore in Delhi

The Economic Times accessed documents, which revealed that Aryan Khan has purchased two floors at Panchsheel Park in South Delhi for Rs 37 crore. It was also disclosed that the transaction was registered in May 2024 and a stamp duty of Rs 2.64 crore was paid.

5. Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan set to make her Bollywood debut

Anjini Dhawan will be making her Bollywood debut with the movie Binny and Family. The cast also includes Pankaj Kapur, Rajesh Kumar, Himani Shivpuri, and Charu Shankar. The first look poster was revealed today, and the film’s release date was announced as August 30.

