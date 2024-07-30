EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan's debut film Binny & Family trailer to be attached to Stree 2

Under the Newcomers Initiative, producer Mahaveer Jain is launching Varun Dhawan’s niece, Anjini Dhawan with a slice-of-life family entertainer, titled Binny & Family. After a positive response in a series of test screenings, Binny & Family is all set for a theatrical release on August 30, 2024. The film is presented to the audience in Hindi by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms in association with Shashank Khaitan, and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and is touted to be a family entertainer set against the backdrop of the generation gap.

Binny & Family Trailer out with Stree 2

And now, we have exclusively learnt that the theatrical trailer of Binny & Family will be attached to the prints of the Dinesh Vijan-produced Stree 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi all across the globe. “Dinesh Vijan has agreed to lend his support to Binny & Family as the theatrical trailer of this Ssanjay Tripathy directorial will screen with Stree 2. This move will give a wide reach to Binny & Family given the fact that Stree 2 is expected to be a big money spinner at the box office,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that Binny & Family rides on a formidable ensemble cast comprising of Anjini Dhawan, Pankaj Kapur, Himani Shivpuri, Rajesh Kumar, Naman Tripaathy and Charu Shankar among others. The film features Pankaj Kapur as Anjini’s grandfather and is written and directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy with Mahaveer Jain Films and Waveband productions as producers. Recently, Karan Johar also watched the film at a test screening and could not stop raving about the content and performance given by Anjini. The same way, Ekta, Mrighdeep and Shashank also decided to associate with the film due to the strong content.

Binny & Family to release on August 30

Talking of Stree 2, the Maddock Production is slated to hit the big screen on August 15, 2024 and is said to be the film that expands Dinesh Vijan’s Horror Comedy Universe further. The horror comedy is among the most awaited films of the year and the countdown for arrival has begun.

The trailer of Binny & Family will be launched on August 15 in the cinema halls first with Stree 2, the audience can get to see it on the big screen from Independence Day and later digitally.

