Bollywood Newswrap, July 6: Janhvi-Khushi Kapoor pose with Shikhar Pahariya and Vedang Raina; Salman Khan dances on Oh Oh Jane Jaana at Anant-Radhika’s sangeet

On July 6, B-town was buzzing with some big news from the industry. While inside videos from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's star-studded sangeet ceremony have been flooding social media, it seems like Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor have made their relationship with Shikhar Pahariya and Vedang Raina Insta official.

Well, if you weren’t able to catch up on all that happened in showbiz on Saturday, then fret not; we've got you covered!

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of July 5, 2024

1. Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor pose with rumored lovers Shikhar Pahariya and Vedang Raina

Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, took to his Insta stories and dropped a picture that broke the internet. In the clip, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina posed together with Janhvi and Shikku.

The alleged couples had a blast together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's star-studded sangeet ceremony that was hosted in Mumbai on July 5.

2. Salman Khan dances on Oh Oh Jaane Jaana at Anant-Radhika’s sangeet

Among the many Bollywood celebrities who attended Anant and Radhika’s sangeet was Salman Khan. The bhaijaan of B-town also set the stage on fire with his electrifying performance on his song Oh Oh Jane Jaana from the film Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya.

Not just Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Orry, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun, and Shanaya Kapoor also took over the stage at the mega event. It’s worth mentioning that international singing sensation Justin Bieber also performed for the audience at the private event.

3. Deepika Padukone's purple saree look reminds fans of Madhuri Dixit in Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Yesterday, pregnant Deepika Padukone dropped multiple images of herself dressed in an expensive purple saree with gold and ivory embroidery. As she flaunted her baby bump in one of the images, fans were quick to compare her with Nisha (played by Madhuri Dixit) in Hum Aapke Hain Koun!

One fan wrote, “Love how deepika is so mads coded here from hum aapke hain koun.” DP got dressed up in that gorgeous saree to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony.

4. Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina indulge in social media PDA

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina are rumored to be dating each other ever since they starred together in Zoya Akhtar’s teen musical movie The Archies. While the couple has stayed tight-lipped about their alleged relationship, their cute PDA online added fuel to the rumors.

Earlier today, when Khushi posted pretty images on social media, Vedang praised her look with multiple emojis. She commented ‘Wowwww’ when her alleged boyfriend dropped dapper photos from the billionaire’s sangeet bash.

5. Kareena Kapoor drops pics of Saif Ali Khan, kids Taimur and Jeh from vacation

While all of Bollywood is busy sorting their outfits, hair, and makeup for the upcoming wedding of the year, Kareena Kapoor Khan is enjoying her family's summer vacations abroad. Earlier today, the Jaane Jaan actress took to social media and dropped pictures featuring her sons, Taimur and Jeh. Bebo captioned the photos, "Walking to the sea baby."

Soon after, she shared an image of her husband, Saif Ali Khan, captioning it as “My lunch is…” Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, and others.

