Bollywood Newswrap, June 18: Anushka Sharma-Vamika bond over drawing; Shooting for Salman Khan's Sikandar begins

From Anushka Sharma and her daughter Vamika enjoying their drawing session to Salman Khan starrer Sikandar's shooting beginning, several news made headlines today, June 18. Before welcoming a new day, have a look at the top news that buzzed throughout the day.

List of top 5 Bollywood news of June 18, 2024

1. Anushka Sharma and Vamika's drawing session

Taking to her Instagram Story, Anushka Sharma shared a picture from her drawing session with her daughter, Vamika Kohli. In the photo, we can see a blackboard with Vamika and Anushka’s names written on the two sides in Hindi. Vamika made a cute drawing while her mother added some beautiful flowers with chalk.

2. Salman Khan starrer Sikandar shooting begins

Following the schedule, the shooting for Sikandar, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, has finally begun today, June 18. According to sources, the team had a look test and photo shoot. A video of the shooting from the film sets also went viral on social media.

3. Alia Bhatt shares interesting details about Ranbir Kapoor and Raha's bond

In an interview with Indian Express, Alia Bhatt talked about Ranbir Kapoor and Raha's bond. She said that they have a bond full of fun. “They have so much fun together. They're always troubling each other. They pull each other's leg. They have the most funniest conversations. They make each other laugh," Alia added.

Additionally, she went on to reveal that she was most surprised by how her husband has been very specific about Raha’s fashion choices. She shared that they discussed their daughter’s outfit for a particular event with him, and he would rummage into the wardrobe and put together everything involved deeply into it.

4. Kapil Dev praises Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion

Indian former cricketer Kapil Dev highly praised Chandu Champion and also lauded Kartik Aaryan and the director Kabir Khan.

He wrote, "Chandu champion! Definitely a film you cannot miss. I really enjoy watching and appreciate sport films. But this goes beyond being just a sports film. It is so much more. While watching it I have laughed, cried, felt pride and cried some more."

Praising the director and Kartik, he further added, "Hats off to @kabirkhankk. You have done it again. Made yet another spectacular film. What an incredible performance by @kartikaaryan, your effort and talent is shining." The legendary former cricketer also congratulated the whole cast and crew for making the film. On the other hand, Kartik reshared his post and expressed his gratitude.

5. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's Haldi ceremony to take place on June 20

According to Hindustan Times, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's Haldi ceremony to take place on June 20.

A source informed the portal, “The haldi function will happen at Sonakshi’s new home in Bandra, which she bought recently after leaving her parents’ house. It will be a tight setting with only close friends and family, and less than 50 people have been invited for the function, and that’s why they opted for Sona’s house as the venue.”

The source added that ever since they started planning their wedding, they were sure to pull it off and end it with a grand ceremony. “Of course, they want to celebrate their happiness with their industry friends, so the reception will be big,” the source mentioned.

