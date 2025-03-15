Bollywood Newswrap, March 15: Salman Khan celebrates Holi on Sikandar sets, Aamir Khan’s GF Gauri Spratt has watched only two of his films and more

Hey Bollywood fans! Missed out on the latest updates due to the weekend and festive vibes? No worries, we've got you covered! From Salman Khan’s Holi celebrations on the Sikandar sets to Aamir Khan’s girlfriend Gauri Spratt revealing she has watched only two of his films, here are today’s top Bollywood highlights!

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of March 15, 2025:

1. Salman Khan celebrates Holi on sets of Sikandar

Salman Khan’s Holi celebrations were a mix of work and fun as he spent the festival on the sets of his upcoming Eid release Sikandar. Adorable pictures from the festivities have surfaced online, capturing his heartwarming moments with child actor Adiba Hussain and her sister.

In the photos shared by Adiba on Instagram, the superstar is seen flashing a charming smile while posing with the kids. His face was smeared with gulaal, adding to the festive vibe. Sharing pics, she called it ‘the most colorful Holi’.

2. Aamir Khan’s GF Gauri Spratt has seen only two of his films

Aamir Khan made his relationship with Gauri Spratt official just before his 60th birthday, introducing her to the media during a recent interaction. Interestingly, she has only watched two of the actor’s films which are Dil Chahta Hai and Lagaan. During a meet-and-greet with the paparazzi on March 13, 2025, Aamir shared that Gauri grew up in Bangalore with different cinematic influences and wasn’t familiar with Hindi films, including most of his work as per Hindustan Times.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor admitted that her lack of familiarity with his films strengthened their bond, as she saw him as a partner rather than a superstar. However, Aamir Khan expressed his wish for her to watch Taare Zameen Par, especially since the film is set for a theatrical re-release.

3. Krrish 4 delayed due to Rs 700 crore budget concerns?

Krrish 4 remains one of Hrithik Roshan’s most anticipated films but has faced multiple hurdles. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, a source told them that its massive budget, estimated at Rs 700 crore, has made studios hesitant to invest, especially in the post-Marvel era.

Hrithik had entrusted Siddharth Anand to secure a studio, but with no takers, Anand and director Karan Malhotra have exited the project. Now, Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan are directly negotiating with studios to move forward and a new creative team will reassess finances before production begins. However, a new report from Movie Talkies clarifies that a Rs 700 crore budget report is false.

4. Salman Khan officially wraps up Sikandar shoot

Salman Khan is set to make a grand Eid return with Sikandar, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss. Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, and Prateik Babbar, the film wrapped up after a 90-day shoot across India.

A source close to the development exclusively told Pinkvilla that the final scenes were filmed at a Mumbai hotel, with Salman, Rashmika, and the team present. After completing a patch-work sequence, Salman shaved off his beard, marking the end of filming. While the main shoot finished in January, additional scenes and a promo song were filmed in February and March.

5. Ibrahim Ali Khan allegedly hits back at Pakistani critic over ‘nose job’ jibe

Pakistani film critic Tamur Iqbal recently sparked controversy by claiming that Ibrahim Ali Khan sent him a scathing DM after a harsh review of his debut film Nadaaniyan. A screenshot shared by Tamur allegedly shows Ibrahim lashing out, even making a remark about the critic’s name resembling his younger brother Taimur’s.

The message, filled with insults and a veiled threat, has since gone viral. Tamur praised Ibrahim’s aggressive tone, calling it more genuine than his acting. He admitted his critique of Ibrahim’s looks may have been harsh. However, the authenticity of the exchange remains unverified.