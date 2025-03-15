Sikandar: Salman Khan celebrates Holi 2025 on sets of upcoming Eid release; check out his adorable selfies

Yesterday, March 14, 2025, marked the festival of Holi. Many Bollywood celebrities offered a peek into their celebrations. Now some pictures from Salman Khan’s festivities have surfaced on the internet. The superstar had a working Holi on the sets of his upcoming Eid release, Sikandar. His adorable selfies with kids are absolutely unmissable.

Adiba Hussain, a child actor, took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from the sets of Sikandar. In the photos, Salman Khan was seen posing with her and her sister. He sported a cute smile.

Salman was wearing a black vest and denim pants. He accessorized his casual look with golden hoop earrings and a silver chain. Salman had yellow and green colors on his face. Adiba was also covered in gulaal.

The caption read, “The most colourful Holi, Splash colours of love @beingsalmankhan #sikandar #salmankhan #adibahussain #holi.”

Have a look at Salman Khan’s Holi celebrations:

Netizens were delighted to get some glimpses of Salman Khan’s Holi. They showered him with love in the comments section of the post. One person said, “Handsome hunk Salman Khan! Holi ke rangon mein aur bhi pyaare lag rahe hain (Looking even more beautiful in the colors of Holi).”

A user stated, “So beautiful pictures,” and another shared, “Wow so nice pic... and smile salman sir looking perfect handsome.” A comment read, “So lucky girl.. having selfie with India's biggest megastar Salman khan...congratulations Adiba can't wait for your performance in Sikandar.” Many others left red hearts and fire emojis.

Advertisement

Earlier, a Holi track titled Bam Bam Bhole was unveiled from the soundtrack of Sikandar. The music is composed by Pritam, and the lyrics are penned by Sameer. Shaan, Dev Negi, and Antara Mitra have sung the song.

Sikandar will mark Salman Khan’s first collaboration with actress Rashmika Mandanna. The cast also features Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi. The film is directed by Ghajini fame AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is slated for a theatrical release on Eid. Fans are eagerly waiting for the official trailer of the movie.