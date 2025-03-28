Bollywood Newswrap, March 28: Salman Khan filmed Sikandar song with broken rib, Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela’s first look from new film, and more

B-town is always buzzing with major news updates that keep the audience entertained throughout the day. March 28, 2025, was also a busy day in Bollywood when several news stories made headlines. From updates on Kartik Aaryan's leading lady in Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 to Ajay Devgn's highly anticipated Raid 2 teaser release. Here's a quick recap!

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of March 28, 2025:

1. Pati Patni Aur Woh 2: Kartik Aaryan’s leading lady is the daughter of THIS famous actor? Find out

Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 has been creating excitement for a while, even before its release. While Kartik Aaryan is confirmed to reprise his role as the male lead, the mystery surrounding the female lead has kept fans intrigued. Recent reports now suggest that Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani, who recently stepped into acting, is being considered for the role of the film’s leading lady.

2. Shreyas Talpade lands in legal trouble again after Rs 9 crore investment fraud; details inside

Shreyas Talpade, who was earlier accused in a Rs 9 crore investment fraud case, is once again making headlines for legal troubles. This time, he, along with 14 others in Uttar Pradesh, has been implicated in a multi-crore chit fund scam, allegedly defrauding villagers.

3. Raid 2 Teaser OUT: Ajay Devgn aka Amay Patnaik plots ‘poori Mahabharat’ against unruly Riteish Deshmukh’s Dada Bhai

Ajay Devgn is ready to return as Amay Patnaik in the much-anticipated Raid 2, the sequel to the 2018 hit Raid, where he portrayed a Senior Income Tax officer. The recently released teaser offers a glimpse into the intense narrative, with Riteish Deshmukh, Saurabh Shukla, and Vaani Kapoor adding layers of drama and intrigue to the plot.

4. Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s chemistry in FIRST PIC from sets of Anurag Basu’s untitled musical saga has our excitement piquing

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela are gearing up to collaborate in Anurag Basu’s upcoming untitled musical saga. The film, officially announced in February, has already become one of the most anticipated projects of the year. Earlier today, Kartik delighted his fans by sharing the first glimpse of himself and Sreeleela from the movie sets.

5. Did you know? Salman Khan filmed a Sikandar song just a day after breaking his ribs

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan is gearing up for his highly anticipated film Sikandar, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and directed by AR Murugadoss. Salman recently disclosed that he filmed a song for Sikandar just a day after sustaining a rib injury.

He mentioned that he was in so much pain that sitting, standing, coughing, or even laughing was difficult, reaffirming his dedication and superstar status.

