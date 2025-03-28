Shreyas Talpade lands in legal trouble again after Rs 9 crore investment fraud; details inside

Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade, previously accused of a Rs 9 crore investment fraud, is back in the spotlight for yet another legal controversy. This time, along with 14 others in Uttar Pradesh, he has been named in a multi-crore chit fund scam, allegedly deceiving villagers.

According to IANS, the accused were linked to The Loni Urban Multistate Credit and Thrift Cooperative Society Limited, a company that allegedly misled villagers with promises of high returns. Agents reportedly collected hefty sums, enticing investors with claims that their money would double in a short span.

As legal scrutiny intensified, the agents allegedly shut down operations and disappeared from the district. A case has been registered at Srinagar police station in Mahoba, and an investigation is now underway.

The Housefull 5 actor’s legal team has remained tight-lipped about the allegations, and the actor has yet to address the accusations publicly.

This isn’t the first time Shreyas Talpade has been linked to financial fraud. Earlier, both he and Alok Nath were named in an FIR filed on January 22 at Murthal police station in Haryana.

The complaint includes charges of cheating, criminal breach of trust, and fraudulent property transfer. According to ThePrint, the controversy stems from allegations against a cooperative society accused of deceiving investors.

On the work front, Shreyas Talpade will be seen next in Welcome To The Jungle, which was officially announced in 2023. The cast also stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Tusshar Kapoor, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, and more.

Helmed by director Ahmed Khan, the film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Firoz A. Nadiadwallah.

He will also be seen in Housefull 5, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Chunky Panday and others.

Apart from them, it will also feature Johnny Lever, Sanjay Dutt, Ranjeet, Chitrangada Singh, Nikitin Dheer, and more in key roles. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film is all set to hit the theaters on June 6, 2025.

