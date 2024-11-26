Bollywood Newswrap, Nov 26: Salman Khan poses for perfect family pic, Diljit Dosanjh’s reaction to Nimrat Kaur vibing at his concert and more

Today, November 26, 2024, was packed with some exciting updates in the film industry. If you weren’t able to catch everything, don't fret, as this newswrap contains the top headlines of the day. From possibilities of all things well between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan posing with fam in unseen picture to Diljit Dosanjh's reaction to Nimrat Kaur vibing at his concert, here's all that happened.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of November 26, 2024:

1. Salman Khan poses with parents Salim Khan-Salma Khan, brothers Arbaaz, Sohail and sisters Arpita, Alvira for perfect family PIC

Salman Khan shares a deep bond with his family, often seen cherishing moments with them. Recently, the actor posed for a heartwarming family photo alongside his parents, Salim and Salma Khan, siblings Arbaaz, Sohail, Arpita, and Alvira. The beautiful portrait is undoubtedly the highlight of the day, exuding warmth and love.

2. After 2 blasts near Badshah’s Chandigarh bar, Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility

Authorities confirmed that two explosions occurred outside a nightclub in Sector 26 early this morning (November 26), causing minor damage to property. One of the affected clubs is owned by rapper Badshah. According to recent reports, members of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara, have claimed responsibility for the blasts through a Facebook post.

3. Diljit Dosanjh’s reaction to Nimrat Kaur vibing at his concert has our attention: ‘Tussi aeye c?’

Nimrat Kaur recently attended Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour in Pune, sharing moments from the event on her social media. However, it was the exchange between the actress and the singer that caught the most attention. Diljit responded to Nimrat's heartfelt post from his Pune concert, commenting, “Tusi Aeye c? Stage te aa jana c.. (You were there? You should have come to the stage).”

4. Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala’s The Night Manager loses to French drama series at Emmy’s

The Night Manager, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala, lost the Best Drama award to the French drama Les Gouttes de Dieu (Drops of God).

5. All is well between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai? Speculations arise as Shweta sends THIS to diva’s sister-in-law

Divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been circulating online for a while, but the couple has remained silent on the matter. Recently, Aishwarya's sister-in-law, Shrima Rai, drew attention with a post in which she expressed her gratitude to Shweta Bachchan Nanda for sending her a beautiful bouquet.

