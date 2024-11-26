International Emmy Awards 2024: Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala’s The Night Manager loses to THIS French drama series; Deets

The list of the 52nd International Emmy Awards is here. The coveted event has been hosted by Indian comedian and actor Vir Das, who won the International Emmy Award in 2023 for his stand-up special Landing. Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala starrer The Night Manager lost the award to French drama Les Gouttes de Dieu (Drops of God) in the Best Drama category.

While fans were immensely rooting for The Night Manager led by Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala, fans were shattered after the International Emmy Awards announced the French drama Les Gouttes de Dieu as the winner.

"The International Emmy® for Drama Series goes to “Les Gouttes de Dieu [Drops of God]” Produced by Legendary Entertainment / Les Productions Dynamic / 22H22 / Adline Entertainment / France Télévisions / Hulu Japan #iemmyWIN," the caption shared on the official X post read.

For the special event, Aditya Roy Kapur walked the red carpet with The Night Manager’s creator, Sandeep Modi who also held an Indian flag in his hand. The duo twinned in black tuxedos for the prestigious event.

The Night Manager is an Indian adaptation of the British series of the same name. It was released in two parts in 2023 and received widespread appreciation from audiences. It is important to mention here that the original British version of The Night Manager earned global recognition, winning three Golden Globes and two Primetime Emmy Awards in 2016.

While speaking with Hindustan Times ahead of the event, Aditya had expressed his excitement about the event. He admitted that he wasn’t thinking about the results, but was happy about the nominations. He had called it "cherry on top" if they won the award.

"As a team that worked so hard, it's a validation. It's heartening to see your work get recognized on such an international platform. But the biggest validation comes from the audience. To know they enjoyed it... everything stems from there," he was quoted as saying.

Held at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City, the event features over 56 nominees from 21 countries, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, the UK, India, and France.

