Bollywood Newswrap, Nov 28: Aishwarya Rai drops ‘Bachchan’ from name at an event; Priyanka Chopra takes drive in -1 degrees and more

Today, November 28, 2024, was packed with some exciting updates in the film industry. If you weren’t able to catch everything, don't fret, as this newswrap contains the top headlines of the day. From Aishwarya Rai dropping Bachchan from her name at an event to Priyanka Chopra taking a drive in minus one degree to Ibrahim Ali Khan and Kajol's Sarzameen to have a box office clash with Akshay Kumar's Sky Force, here's all that happened.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of November 28, 2024:

1. Aishwarya Rai drops ‘Bachchan’ from her name at latest event amidst divorce rumors from Abhishek Bachchan

Rumors about issues in Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's marriage have been circulating online for quite some time. While the couple has chosen not to address these speculations, Aishwarya's recent appearance at an event in Dubai has reignited the chatter.

This time, it's because she omitted 'Bachchan' from her name, sparking further discussion on the internet. What caught everyone’s attention was her name displayed at the event with ‘Bachchan’ surname being dropped off.

2. Sikandar: Salman Khan to take on ‘gang of baddies’ in action-packed train sequence?

Salman Khan's upcoming film, Sikandar, is progressing at a rapid pace. After recently shooting at the iconic Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad, reports suggest that the superstar has now resumed filming in Mumbai. He is said to be gearing up for an intense action sequence set on a train, where he will face off against a "gang of baddies."

As per a recent report from Midday, the team of Sikandar completed its Hyderabad schedule in mid-November and began filming in Mumbai on November 25, 2024. Salman Khan joined the shoot on November 27 to film an intense train fight sequence.

3. Diljit Dosanjh receives a special gift from Gulzar and the fan in him cannot contain happiness

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who is enthralling audiences with his Dil-Luminati Tour across India, continues to win hearts with both his dynamic performances and heartfelt connection with fans. Amid the excitement, Diljit shared a special moment of admiration for legendary poet Gulzar.

The artist recently received an autograph from the iconic poet and proudly shared the cherished keepsake on social media, showcasing his deep respect and admiration for Gulzar's work.

4. Sarzameen: Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut movie with Kajol to clash with Akshay Kumar-led Sky Force? Here's what we know

Ibrahim Ali Khan is gearing up for his Bollywood debut in the much-anticipated film Sarzameen, where he stars alongside Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Reports suggest the film is set for a January 2025 release, potentially around Republic Day, which coincides with the release of Akshay Kumar's Sky Force on January 24, 2025. This timing could result in a box office face-off between the two films.

5. Citadel star Priyanka Chopra takes a drive in minus one degrees and the freezing weather is sure to give you chills

Priyanka Chopra is currently in the United Kingdom, where the winter chill is settling in as temperatures dip. While shooting for Citadel Season 2, the actress recently braved a drive in freezing conditions, with the temperature dropping to minus 1 degree, giving a true taste of the chilly weather.

