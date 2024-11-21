Bollywood Newswrap, November 20, 2024: Salman Khan and more Bollywood celebs vote in Maharashtra Assembly polls; netizens admire Raha as she calls Alia Bhatt ‘Maa’ in new video and more 

Bollywood had a busy day on November 20, 2024, with elections, new announcements, revelations, and more! We will cover any significant updates for you in this newswrap if you missed them. From Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and more Bollywood celebs casting their vote in Maharashtra Assembly polls to Raha melting the hearts of netizens as she calls Alia Bhatt 'maa' in her sweet voice, here's a roundup of today's top news from Tinseltown.

Top headlines in Bollywood from November 20, 2024:

1. Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and other Bollywood celebrities cast their vote in the Maharashtra Assembly polls

Bollywood celebrities fulfilled their responsibility as responsible citizens and went to cast their votes in the Maharashtra Assembly polls. On Wednesday, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan,, and more celebs were spotted at the polling stations.

Among other celebrities, Salman Khan made headlines as he stepped out to vote despite constant death threats by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. A multiple layers of security accompanied the superstar dressed in casuals as he arrived and left the polling station.

2. Raha melts hearts as she calls Alia Bhatt 'maa' in a new video

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha has become a favorite of netizens who admire the little one and her sweet antics occasionally captured by the paps. Recently, the Darlings actress collaborated with the ALT Environmental Film Festival and shot a special home video listing important details from the event to netizens.

In the backdrop of the video, Raha was calling Bhatt 'maa' (mother) in her sweet voice, which touched the hearts of netizens who immediately showered her with praises in the comment section.

3. SRK with sons, Aryan AbRam Khan, impresses fans with voice-over for Mufasa: The Lion King Final trailer

Shah Rukh Khan has earlier lent his voice in the voice-over for Mufasa: The Lion King movies, impressing audiences. Even his son, Aryan Khan, did a voice-over for it, earning praise from netizens. So, as the next movie in Mufasa: The Lion King series is ready for release, fans got great news that King Khan will do the voice-over with his two sons.

As the Hindi version of the film is set to release, the makers released its trailer on November 20, 2024, and fans couldn't keep calm listening to the voiceover by the trio in the 1-minute, 56-second trailer.

4. Dua Lipa reveals Shah Rukh Khan is her favorite Bollywood actor

Albanian singer Dua Lipa has risen to global popularity in recent years. Now, she is ready to visit India for her Radical Optimism Tour in Mumbai on November 30, 2024. Before the event, the singer briefly interviewed Bombay Times, expressing her excitement about performing in Mumbai.

During the conversation, she was asked about her opinion on the popular Mashup of her song, Levitating with SRK starrer Baadshah's hit song Woh Ladki Jo. In the response, she admitted that she found it amazing and revealed Shah Rukh Khan is her favorite Bollywood actor.

5. Aishwarya Rai shares unseen pictures from her Aradhya's 13th birthday and her father's father's birthday anniversary

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her Instagram and shared a series of unseen pictures in a new post on her late father's birth anniversary. The pictures included a few heartfelt snaps of the mother-daughter duo from Aradhaya's 13th birthday celebrations on November 16, 2024.

