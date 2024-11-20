Salman Khan reveals THIS famous musician duo composed title track of Bigg Boss 4 and 6; THROWBACK

Bigg Boss, one of the most popular controversial reality shows is currently in its 18th season. Every season, the show brings something new to keep Bigg Boss loyalists hooked. Besides interesting twists, it is the catchy title track that garners a lot of attention every year. These tracks are usually composed by famous musicians of the industry and seasons 4 and 6’s tracks were composed by none other than the famous musician-director duo Sajid–Wajid.

A few days back, a post was uploaded by the official Instagram handle of Sajid-Wajid where they shared a throwback clip of them visiting Bigg Boss sets. In the caption, they wrote, “time nikal jata hai yaaden rehjati hai best time of my life wth my brothers on Bigboss set.”

Check out Sajid-Wajid sharing the Bigg Boss stage with Salman Khan below:

The clip begins with Salman Khan sharing with the viewers that the track of Bigg Boss (goes on to sing part of it) has been composed by Sajid and Wajid. Appreciating their talent, he said, “Itna hunar hain in dono mein ki ye 15 minute mein ye gaana compose kiya hain. (They are so talented that they composed the song in 15 minutes).” The audience cheered for them hearing this.

The cheer from the audience got louder when Salman Khan opened his jacket and made Wajid Khan wear it. Touched by this gesture, he kissed the Bigg Boss host’s hand and hugged him. Sajid teased that he would have to return the jacket and he could not take it home. In reply, Wajid expressed, “Tabarruk hain ye toh (This is blessings).”

Actor and music producer Ali Mercchant reacted to the post by dropping the red hearts emoji. One user wrote, “When Salman bhai gave his jacket to Wajid bhai and the way Wajid bhai said tabarruk hai ye toh.”

