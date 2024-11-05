Bollywood Newswrap, November 4: Diljit Dosanjh apologizes to fans for ticket fraud during concert; Mithun Chakraborty’s first wife Helena Luke passes away

Trigger Warning: This article contains information regarding the death of an individual.

After a streak of festive holidays for Diwali, November 4 was the first busy Monday of the month. The day started with the news about Dil Dosanjh's concert last night, as he apologized to his fans for ticketing fraud by external parties in the Dil-Luminati tour. Also, Mithun Chakraborty's first wife, Helena Luke, passed away at the age of 68 in the US, although the cause of her death is unknown to the public.

1. Diljit Dosanjh apologized to fans over incidents of a ticketing scam

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh apologized to his fans while performing for his Dil-Luminati Tour in Jaipur on Sunday night for the ticketing scam for his concert tickets that became a major debate online.

India Today quoted him saying, "If anyone has fallen victim to a ticketing scam, I apologize to that person. We have not done this. Authorities are currently investigating the matter". At the same time, he asked his fans to be careful and stay alert against scams.

2. Shah Rukh Khan met his fan who was staying outside Mannat for 95 days to meet him on his birthday

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 59th birthday on November 2, 2024. Unlike every year, he couldn't meet his fans outside Mannat for security reasons, but many fans still came outside his residence. Among them was Shaikh Mohammed Ansari from Jharkhand, who had been waiting 95 days. King Khan didn't disappoint as he met him and even clicked a picture with him.

3. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni apologized to Shalini Passi for spilling wine on her

The audience loved Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3, and its team recently held an online meeting session that was shared with fans on YouTube. During the conversation, they discussed an incident in which Riddhima Kapoor Sahni spilled wine on Shalini Passi, which gained a lot of attention.

Karan Johar, who produced the show, revealed that Sahni later apologized to Passi, but the scene wasn't added to the show due to visibility issues. Moreover, Shalini mentioned that she hasn't moved on but continues to meet Riddhima and would need time to get over it.

4. Mithun Chakraborty's first wife and Indo-American actress Helena Luke passed away in the US

Mithun Chakraborty's first wife, Helena Luke, passed away in the US, and her close friend and actress, Kalpana Iyer, shared the news online. Luke was married to the Dadasaheb Phalke Award-winning actor for four months before the couple parted ways in 1979.

For those unaware, she was an Indian actress who worked in Bollywood during the 80s and was a part of the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Mard.

5. Kriti Sanon made her first public appearance with and rumored BF Kabir Bahia at Mumbai airport

Kriti Sanon has been allegedly dating Kabir Bahia, and the two were spotted at Mumbai airport today. They twinned in black but avoided posing for the paps outside the airport.

It's the first public appearance of the rumored couple after they celebrated Diwali together last week.

