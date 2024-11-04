Mithun Chakraborty's first wife Helena Luke passes away: Know five lesser-known facts about her 

Trigger Warning: This article contains information regarding the death of an individual.

Mithun Chakraborty was first married to Helena Luke for four months before the couple parted ways. Recently, Luke's close friend Kalapana Iyer announced Helena Luke passed away. The cause of her death is unknown, but the 68-year-old reportedly took her last breath at her home. Since the news of Helena's demise became public, several fans have been trying to learn more about her.

Here we have listed five lesser-known facts about Helena Luke that you must know:

1. Helena worked in Gujarati plays before joining films

As per IMDb, Helena worked in nine Gujarati plays before she joined the Hindi film industry. Moreover, she learned to read and speak the language to improve her roles. However, she wasn't offered good roles, so she didn't join Gujarati films later.

2. Helena Luke was an Indo-American actress who worked alongside Amitabh Bachchan

Helena's father was Turkish, and her mother was an Indo-American actress. Since the early 80s, she worked as an Indo-American actress. She acted in films like Do Gulaab (1983), Aao Pyaar Karen (1983), and Bhai Aakhir Bhai Hota Hai (1982). One of the most prominent roles she played was of an English queen, Lady Helena, in the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Mard in 1985.

3. She became a flight attendant at Delta Airlines

Despite being part of some good films in Bollywood, Helena didn't get the kind of roles she wanted. Gradually, she left showbiz and became a flight attendant at Delta Airlines. Consequently, she shifted her base to the US and lived the rest of her life there.

4. Helena called her marriage with Mithun a 'hazy dream'

Mithun married Luke in 1979, and they were married for four months till they parted ways. In a throwback interview with Stardust, the actress opened up about her marriage with Mithun Chakraborty and called it a 'hazy dream.'

She said, "I only wish it hadn't happened. He was the one who brainwashed me into believing that he was the man for me. Unfortunately, he succeeded."

The Mard actress admitted that her marital life with him was a 'nightmare,' and she felt relieved to end it and seek a divorce. She admitted that his later becoming a big star or rich didn't change anything between them.

Addressing Chakraborty's allegations against her demanding alimony, she mentioned, "I haven't even asked for alimony. It was a nightmare, and it's over. I wish Mithun would stop talking about me. What I hate about Mithun is the way he treats his women as publicity props by discussing them and talking about them. As for me, this is the last time I'm speaking on this man." For decades now, the Kick actor and Luke didn't make any public comments about each other.

5. She admitted feeling 'weird' before her death

Helena Luke was reportedly unwell for a long time and didn't take medical treatment on time. In her last post on Facebook before her death, she admitted feeling 'weird' and ‘mixed emotions’ and wrote, "Feeling weird. Mixed emotions and no clue why, discombobulated."

A few of her friends and close ones later commented on it after her death and wished they could have reached her on time.

