Kriti Sanon and rumored BF Kabir Bahia twin in black during their first public appearance at Mumbai airport; avoid posing for paps: WATCH

Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia’s relationship is blossoming! After recently confirming their romance on Instagram, the couple was spotted together twinning in black outfits for the first time in public on Sunday, November 3, at the Mumbai airport. While they didn’t pose for photos together, they stayed close during the security check, hinting at a romantic getaway ahead.

The Heropanti star looked chic in a patchwork shirt dress over black mini shorts and finished off with trendy sneakers. Kabir coordinated with Kriti, wearing a stylish black round-neck T-shirt and white trousers, looking sharp as always.

The Crew actress also shared joyful photos with her family and friends on social media while celebrating Diwali. However, what grabbed attention was a photo of her with Kabir, alongside her sister Nupur and her boyfriend, Stebin Ben. This picture has fueled speculation, marking the first time she’s shared a photo with her rumored boyfriend, making their relationship nearly official.

For those who may not know, rumors of Kriti dating 24-year-old Kabir began after she celebrated her 34th birthday with him in Greece. Several cozy photos and videos of the pair emerged online, fueling speculation.

Though Kriti shared photos from her Greece trip with friends, Kabir wasn’t featured in them. However, a photo Kabir posted on Instagram showed him wearing a black shrug identical to one Kriti had worn, sparking further curiosity.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Sanon was asked about her previous comments on seeking a partner with strong values and an extensive list of qualities.

The interviewer questioned whether, as a successful, intelligent, beautiful, and financially independent woman, it would be possible for her to find someone who meets all these standards.

Kriti responded with a laugh, admitting she wasn’t sure if a partner needed to "match up" to all her qualities. She went on to emphasize that people often focus more on what they "want" in a partner rather than what they truly "need."

On the professional front, Kriti’s latest film, Do Patti, recently premiered on Netflix. The movie was written by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi.

