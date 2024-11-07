Bollywood Newswrap November 6, 2024: Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part 1 to release on Diwali 2026; Alia Bhatt shares unseen picture with Raha on her birthday and more 

Today, November 6, 2024, was filled with interesting updates, announcements, and happenings in Bollywood. If you missed out on knowing about any of it, look at the Bollywood Newswrap for today below. From Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's Ramayana, directed by Nitesh, getting an official release date to Alia Bhatt sharing throwback pictures with daughter Raha Kapoor to wish her on her Birthday, here's all that took place today!

Here are the top 5 Bollywood stories of November 6, 2024:

1. Nitesh Tiwari announces the official release date for Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana Part 1 and 2

Fans already know that Ranbir has been shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. But today, November 6, 2024, the filmmaker took to his Instagram handle and made the official announcement for the film. He announced a two-picture saga, with Part 1 set to be released on Diwali 2026 and Part 2 on Diwali 2027.

With the update, he shared a poster of the film showing the movie's title and an upward-pointing arrow. For those unaware, the film will also star Sai Pallavi and superstar Yash in significant roles.

2. Deepika Padukone shared a fun reel on mommy struggles

Deepika Padukone, who welcomed a daughter, Dua, in September 2024, has taken a break from work and is focusing on looking after her little one. This time, she took her Instagram handle and shared a cute reel showcasing a baby's perspective on how they may express their thoughts.

The quote on the post read, "I'm Trying to keep myself awake here, because if I sleep…My mom will take a shower, eat, clean the house, and no more snuggles." Relating it high time, the actress exclaimed, "True Story!"

3. Karan Johar shares a fun video featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji that screams nostalgia

Later in the day, Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle to share an amusing reel featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji as they hugged each other.

They were surprised to see him recording the video, and he had a fun banter with them using references from films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Mujhse Dosti Karoge, and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai that made the fans nostalgic. He captioned it, writing, "Jab POO met TINA… that's all!"

4. Vicky Kaushal can soon collaborate with Rajkumar Hirani for a new project

As per a new report by Telly Chakkar, Vicky Kaushal will soon collaborate with Rajkumar Hirani for a new project. It will be their third collaboration after Sanju and Dunki, but this time, the Chhaava actor can play a lead role in the film. Since the filmmaker-actor duo delivered successful hits in the past, the new update has left the fans excited.

5. Alia Bhatt shared an unseen picture with Raha for her birthday post with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha turned two today. On this occasion, the actress shared an unseen picture from the past, when her daughter was a few weeks old. In the picture, Kapoor lovingly held Raha while her husband, Ranbir, hugged them, making a tender family picture.

In the caption, the actress mentioned how she wished to shift back in time because she wants her little girl to be a baby forever. The couple hosted a special birthday party for their daughter that was attended by Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and her kids, Karan Johar and his kids, Ayan Mukerji, and more.

