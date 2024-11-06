Raha Kapoor Birthday: Alia Bhatt wishes to turn back time to when her and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter was few weeks old; shares unseen PIC of holding newborn

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram and shared an unseen picture with daughter, Raha and husband, Ranbir Kapoor in a new post to wish the little one on her second birthday. Take a look! 

Alia says Raha makes 'everyday feel like birthday cake' as she writes a sweet note for her
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha Kapoor celebrates her second birthday today on November, 6 2024. Recently, the actress took to Instagram and shared birthday post for her little one with an unseen picture where she held a newborn Raha with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. Moreover, the actress mentioned how she wishes to turn back in time and when her little one was a few weeks old because she wants her to stay a baby forever. 


