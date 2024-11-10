Bollywood Newswrap November 9, 2024: Varun Dhawan admits being protective father for daughter Lara; Natasa Stankovic on co-parenting son Agastya with Hardik Pandya and more

Today, November 9, 2024, witnessed several important happenings in the film industry, with new revelations, announcements, and appearances, making it a packed second Saturday of the month. In case you missed any of those updates, you can read this news wrap with today's top headlines. From Varun Dhawan admitting being a protective father to daughter Lara to Natasa Stankovic talking about co-parenting son Agastya with Hardik Pandya, here's what happened!

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of November 9, 2024

1. Rohit Shetty dismisses the idea of a crossover between Simmba and Golmaal films.

Rohit Shetty, the man behind Bollywood's successful cop universe, told Pinkvilla that he will make Simmba 2 in the future with Ranveer Singh. But, when fans quizzed him about the possibility of a crossover between Simmba and Golmaal films, the filmmaker asked fans to be merciful to him.

He said, "That will become too much. Mere pe taras khao. (Have mercy on me!). This universe is coming here, that universe is going there. Simmba will happen, obviously; it's one of the most loved characters in the cop universe."

2. Varun Dhawan admits he is protective of his daughter, Lara

Varun Dhawan, who plays the role of a father in the recently released show Citadel: Honey Bunny, opened up about his experience as a father in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter India.

The October actor mentioned that he has a strong protective instinct for his daughter Lara and won't spare anyone who harms her. He said, "If anyone caused even so much (little) harm to her, I'd kill them, literally." in a serious tone.

3. Natasa Stankovic talks about co-parenting son Agastya with Hardik Pandya

Model Natasa Stankovic announced her separation from cricketer Hardik Pandya a few months ago. In a new interview with Instant Bollywood, she emphasized that she is still a family with Hardik as they co-parent their son, Agastya, and she doesn't give weight to criticism or judgment.

Natasa said, "We have a child, and the child will always make us family at the end of the day. I haven't done that anyway because Agastya needs to stay with both parents."

4. Priyanka Chopra shared heartwarming pictures of her daughter Malti Marie.

Priyanka Chopra shared a new photo dump from the last week on her Instagram handle. But, among other special moments, fans couldn't stop admiring her daughter Malti Marie, who stole the show.

Particularly, in the 6th slide of the post, we saw Malti, covered herself with multi-colored cloth like every child of her age. Sharing her picture, the actress revealed that her little one said, 'I'm a rainbow ghost" and in another slide, she expressed her admiration for Malti's humor.

6. Imran Khan gets spotted with GF Lekha Washington as they step out in the city

Imran Khan, who gave some of the most memorable films to Bollywood, was seen stepping out in the city with GF Lekha Washington. The couple attended a screening of the Khwaabon Ka Jhamela and looked completely smitten in love as the wab for paparazzi and moved ahead.⁸