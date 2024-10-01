Bollywood Newswrap, October 1: Govinda sustains accidental bullet injury; Triptii Dimri reacts to criticism for dance number Mere Mehboob

October is here! The month has begun with the shocking news of celebrated actor Govinda's leg injury. While Triptii Dimri is being trolled for a song, Jigra actor Vedang Raina felt disturbed during the film's shoot. Meanwhile, Mahima Chaudhary reminisced about Pardes. There's more to it listed below.

1. Govinda accidentally injured his leg with a gunshot and is in hospital

On October 1, Govinda suffered a leg injury after his licensed revolver misfired at his foot in the morning. The Hero No.1 actor was admitted to a hospital in Juhu, Mumbai. Govinda was leaving for Kolkata when the incident took place. The actor, who is receiving treatment at the hospital, is now stable.

2. Triptii Dimri reacted to being trolled for Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’s song Mere Mehboob

Triptii Dimri, who is now gearing up for the film, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, recently featured in its song, Mere Mehboob. Reacting to the criticism of the track, Triptii recently told The Hollywood Reporter India that being an actor, she is "trying to do different things".

3. Vedang Raina felt mental health was impacted while shooting Jigra

Vedang Raina recently opened up about how his mental health was impacted during the shoot of Alia Bhatt-starrer Jigra. In an interview with Mansworld India, The Archies star shared that he locked himself in a vanity and asked people not to disturb him on the first day of the shoot.

Advertisement

4. Mahima Chaudhry admitted being lucky to debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Pardes

Mahima Chaudhry recently reminisced that she was lucky to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in her debut film, Pardes. Mahima told India Today that her debut was "better" than what she dreamt of.

5. Jaaved Jaaferi thinks Manav-Adi from Dhamaal should have own spin-off series

Jaaved Jaaferi wants to have a spin-off series featuring Manav and Adi from Dhamaal. During a conversation with Bhuvan Bam for IMDb, Jaaved shared that he suggested director Indra Kumar create a web series with those characters.

6. Parineeti Chopra drops unseen pics with Raghav Chadha from 1st wedding anniversary getaway

Parineeti Chopra dropped new pictures from her first wedding anniversary celebration on Instagram. Parineeti and her husband, Raghav Chadha celebrated the occasion on a beach getaway. She called him, "a beautiful boy" in her post.

ALSO READ: Bollywood Newswrap, September 30: Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini to star in Salman Khan's Sikandar; Rohit Shetty fetches Rs 200 crore non-theatrical deal for Singham Again